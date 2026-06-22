Maha: Six rebel UBT MPs join Shinde faction

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) In a major political upheaval in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday executed “Operation Tiger,” engineering a split within Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). Six Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) from the UBT faction have formally joined the Shinde camp.

The six rebel MPs include Omprakash Bhupalsinh alias Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv/Osmanabad), Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure (Shirdi) and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East).

This development reduces Shiv Sena UBT’s strength in the Lok Sabha from nine to three, while the Shinde faction’s tally rises from seven to thirteen. The remaining loyalists with Uddhav Thackeray are Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central) and Rajabhau Waje (Nashik).

The cracks became evident when six of the nine UBT MPs skipped a crucial parliamentary party meeting in Delhi. Speculation turned into reality as the rebel MPs sent a formal letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting recognition as a separate group. By banding together as six, they bypassed the anti-defection law, which requires a minimum two-thirds majority to split without disqualification.

Nagesh Ashtikar and Omraje Nimbalkar admitted that sitting in the Opposition for two years deprived their constituencies of development funds. They noted that the Rs 5 crore MPLAD scheme was restrictive and surviving without state-backed funding was crippling their grassroots influence.

Ashtikar said via Facebook Live that he held no personal malice toward Uddhav Thackeray but criticised the “harsh, abusive language” and lack of trust displayed by senior leaders like Sanjay Raut after they skipped the Delhi meeting.

Omraje Nimbalkar’s defection followed a sessions court acquitting the accused in the murder of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. He said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis facilitated a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, assuring him that the CBI would appeal the verdict on merit.

Uddhav Thackeray has launched a statewide outreach campaign to contain the damage, starting from the rebels’ constituencies in Yavatmal, Washim and Hingoli. He accused the defectors of “selling themselves after increasing their value post-election.”

The move by six rebel UBT MPs to join the Shinde faction reinforces their claim of being the true inheritors of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. By absorbing MPs who won on grassroots anti-incumbency, Shinde strengthens the Mahayuti framework’s appeal to leaders seeking state patronage and development support.

--IANS

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