‘Operation Safed Sagar’ trailer out: A gripping narrative of Indian Air Force’s splendid operations during Kargil War

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ was unveiled on Monday. The upcoming military drama is inspired by one of the Indian Air Force’s most challenging wartime operations during the Kargil War.

The series, helmed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, focuses on the people behind the operation. It stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Talking about the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “At Netflix, we are committed to championing bold, original stories that haven't been told before. Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell, a first-of-its-kind series inspired by the IAF's role in the Kargil War. It is a tribute to the courage, camaraderie and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that went beyond the call of duty, in service of the nation. This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots”.

“Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that goes into keeping our borders safe. All this along with a truly cinematic scale, world-class production values and visual effects makes this series a truly authentic and immersive experience. Bringing this story to life is director Oni Sen, alongside a young, fresh creative team of creators and co producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar and a cast that blends new faces with veteran talent. We're proud to team up with Matchbox Shots once again, a studio that shares our passion for powerful, character-led storytelling”, she added.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is set to drop on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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