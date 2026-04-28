Op Sindoor showed terrorism centres no longer immune, says Rajnath Singh at Kyrgyzstan SCO meet

Bishkek, April 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek, stressing the urgent need for a collective and uncompromising approach to tackle the "evils" of terrorism, separatism and extremism by dismantling safe havens and rejecting any political justification for such acts.

"Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm resolve that terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment," Singh said while addressing the SCO gathering.

He underscored that the global community must remain mindful of the threat posed by state-sponsored cross-border terrorism that undermines the sovereignty of nations, asserting that there is no room for selective approaches or double standards in dealing with such challenges.

Singh emphasised that the SCO must take decisive steps against those who support, shelter or facilitate terrorist activities. "By tackling terrorism, separatism, and extremism without exception, we transform regional security from a challenge into a cornerstone for peace and prosperity," he said.

Highlighting counter-terrorism as a core principle of the SCO, the Defence Minister noted that the organisation has consistently condemned such acts and ideologies as part of a unified fight against the menace. He also referred to the Tianjin Declaration of the previous year, describing it as a reflection of India's firm and collective position against terrorism and its perpetrators, reinforcing the country's zero-tolerance approach.

"The real test of collective credibility remains in consistency. We must not forget that terrorism has no nationality and no theology. Nations must take a firm and collective stance against terrorism," he added.

Singh further highlighted the role of the SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, noting that the joint statement issued during India's Chairmanship on countering radicalisation leading to terrorism, separatism and extremism represents a shared commitment among member nations.

He also pointed to the evolving global landscape, stating that in times of increasing uncertainty and fragmentation, the SCO holds a crucial role.

"Do we need a new world order or a world which is more orderly? We need an order where every citizen of this world is treated with dignity and respect. We need an order where differences do not become disputes, and disputes don't precede disasters. The real crisis today is not of a non-existent order but a tendency to question the established rule-based world order. We must focus on a global consensus where co-existence, co-habitation and compassion take precedence over chaos, competition and conflict," Singh said.

He added that ensuring both regional and global peace and stability is a shared responsibility of SCO members.

"We should continue to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy and not of unrelenting force. We should not allow it to become an era of violence and war, but an era of peace and prosperity. Let me recall the message of Mahatma Gandhi that an eye for an eye makes everyone blind, and before every action, we must remember how that action can make a difference to the life of a poor and needy person. As people responsible for defence and security, we have the responsibility to uphold this spirit of brotherhood and harmony. The real test of power is not in using it against the poor and the weak, but to use it in the interest of those who are unable to defend themselves," he stated.

The Defence Minister reiterated India's belief that the SCO has the capacity and determination to play a meaningful role in maintaining peace and stability. Referring to the ancient Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he said it reflects a spirit of global unity that transcends differences of race and religion.

Singh also reaffirmed India's commitment to contributing constructively to the SCO's objectives, stressing that stronger cooperation and mutual trust among member nations, based on equality and respect, can position the organisation as a beacon of peace.

During the meeting, the Defence Minister and representatives of member countries held detailed discussions on issues related to security, terrorism and radicalisation, along with their broader implications for global peace and stability.

The SCO members also highlighted the importance of 2026, marking the 25th anniversary of the organisation's founding, noting that its relevance has grown significantly amid increasing global unpredictability and uncertainty.

--IANS

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