Op Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army restores bridges in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, steps up medical aid

Colombo, Dec 9 (IANS) As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army is continuing its sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, delivering critical engineering support and high-quality medical care in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and the civil administration.

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Indian Army has begun retrieval and de-launching operations of the damaged Puliyampokkanai Bridge at Jaffna.

The Indian Army is supporting Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority (RDA) by deploying a wheeled excavator to de-launch the bridge panels.

Officials said the task is progressing at a steady pace and is likely to be completed by Wednesday, with the launch of the first Bailey bridge planned by the afternoon of December 13.

To facilitate the construction of a 120-ft dual carriageway at Jaffna, around 70 per cent of the required stores have already been shifted from the RDA Store Yard, while the remaining material is scheduled to reach the site by Wednesday evening.

At Chilaw, the RDA is expected to begin pier construction within the next 48 hours. One complete Bailey bridge set has already arrived at the site, further strengthening the restoration effort.

At the same time, the loading of the fourth Bailey Bridge set is currently underway at Pathankot.

Showcasing the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Indian Army's push towards modernisation and technology infusion, the Engineer Task Force has deployed indigenous drones, SONAR-based Laser Range Finders (LRFs), Remotely Operated Combat Cruiser Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and other next-generation equipment for detailed reconnaissance of bridge sites at both Jaffna and Chilaw, significantly speeding up operational timelines.

Meanwhile, the PARA Field Hospital continues to provide extensive humanitarian medical support, having treated 3,338 patients to date.

On Monday alone, the facility attended to 1,128 patients, carried out 73 minor procedures and performed four surgeries.

The hospital has been receiving strong positive feedback from local communities, and a visit by the Sri Lankan President is expected shortly.

"Through coordinated engineering effort, high-impact medical intervention and deployment of advanced indigenous technology, the Indian Army reaffirms its commitment to Neighbourhood First, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka during this critical hour," the force said.

