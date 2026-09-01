September 01, 2026 6:14 PM हिंदी

‘No one takes him seriously but one nation values his comments,’ BJP’s swipe at Rahul over 7.8 pc GDP growth

'Only Pak takes him seriously': BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for 'defaming' India's economy

New Delhi, Sept 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hailed India's GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter and took shot at the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he apologises for "irresponsible and false" charges on the Indian economy.

Addressing a press conference at party HQs, the BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that India's GDP growth has been robust and strong under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "stable leadership", despite the global headwinds and geopolitical tensions arising due to prolonged conflict in the West Asia.

Presenting a comparison of economic growth with other nations during the same period, he said: "In January-February, when the Gulf crisis broke out, there were oil issues, supply chain disruptions, and widespread global uncertainty. Despite all these challenges, India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent. Other economies like Canada recorded a growth of 1.5 per cent, Germany one percent, UK 2.1 per cent, etc, in the same time period."

The BJP leader also rebuked the LoP Gandhi over latter's 'fallacious' interpretations of the Indian economy.

He questioned: "Has Rahul Gandhi taken the contract to compromise and weaken the morale of the people of India?"

"People don't take him (Rahul Gandhi) seriously, but there is one country that is heavily influenced by all his comments—and that is Pakistan. They take all such comments from him and highlight them, saying, 'The LoP (Leader of Opposition) is speaking about the shabby state of the Indian economy'," he remarked while asking the LoP, "Do you have any shame?"

Further questioning the Congress leader, he said: "In your hate for PM Modi and abusing the BJP and RSS, are you going to abuse the country as well?"

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's previous remarks of "dead economy" and "economic tsunami", Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "In a way, you are defaming India. The BJP outrightly condemns the irresponsible, false, baseless, and mischievous contention of Rahul Gandhi that 'the Indian economy is a dead economy' and 'a big economic tsunami is going to come'."

"Rahul Gandhi must apologise for condemning India's economy based on falsehood and baseless allegations," he stated.

He asserted: "By turning several challenges into opportunities, Modi government has provided inspiration which is reflected in the 7.8 GDP growth."

--IANS

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