Ongoing escalation dangerous for all, says French President Macron

Paris, Feb 28 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned that the outbreak of fresh conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran would have severe consequences for international peace and security.

He emphasised that all measures are being taken to ensure the security of French citizens and safeguard the nation’s interests in the Middle East.

Macron called on Iran to halt its nuclear and ballistic programmes and end destabilising activities in the Middle East, calling it vital for regional security.

“France also stands ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners, should they request it. The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it now has no other option but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programmes, as well as its regional destabilisation activities. This is absolutely necessary for the security of all in the Middle East,” the French President posted on X.

“The Iranian people must also be able to freely build their future. The massacres committed by the Islamic regime disqualify it and demand that the voice be returned to the people. The sooner, the better. Faithful to its principles and aware of its international responsibilities, France is calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council. I am in close contact with our European partners and friends in the Middle East,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday confirmed that Israel and the United States had carried out a joint military operation, dubbed 'Operation Lion's Roar', against Iran, describing the action as necessary to remove what he termed an “existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.

In a video address to the nation, Netanyahu said the operation was launched to counter the danger emanating from Tehran.

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," he said.

The development raises concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences. Iran, in turn, launched ballistic missiles at Israel, the Israeli military confirmed.

--IANS

scor/as