One-off women's Test: Lord's prepares for landmark game as England, India renew red-ball rivalry (preview)

London, July 9 (IANS) Cricket's most celebrated venue is set to witness a long-awaited milestone when Lord's stages its first-ever women's Test beginning Friday, with England and India meeting in a one-off contest that carries significance far beyond the result.

More than 140 years after the ground hosted its inaugural men's Test, the women's game finally arrives at the ‘Home of Cricket’, a development that has been widely viewed as another important step in the sport's push towards greater equality. The occasion has already generated unprecedented interest, with over 30,000 tickets sold across the four days, the highest attendance ever recorded for a women's Test in the United Kingdom.

The fixture also comes less than three years after an independent review into equity in English cricket criticised the absence of women's Test cricket at Lord's, making this week's match symbolic as well as competitive.

For both sides, however, sentiment will quickly give way to cricketing priorities. England return to the longest format seeking to halt an underwhelming run that has yielded only one Test victory in the past decade. Their last appearance ended in a comprehensive defeat to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier this year, while memories of falling short in the T20 World Cup final on home soil continue to linger.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will hope the switch to red-ball cricket offers an opportunity to reset a side that has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled for consistency on the biggest occasions.

India arrive with similar motivation after their own disappointing T20 World Cup campaign ended at the group stage. Although Harmanpreet Kaur's side has played only sparingly in the format over recent years, they have produced impressive performances whenever opportunities have arisen. A commanding victory over South Africa in Chennai in 2024 reaffirmed India's strength in red-ball cricket before Australia halted their unbeaten run earlier this year in a pink-ball Test at Perth.

History, meanwhile, offers India plenty of encouragement. The visitors remain unbeaten in women's Tests played in England, having avoided defeat in all nine previous matches on English soil. Their overall record against England is equally impressive, with India losing just one of 15 Tests between the two nations while recording three victories and drawing the remaining contests.

One of those victories remains among the defining moments in India's women's cricket journey. Their triumph at Wormsley in 2014, achieved with a squad featuring eight Test debutants, ended an eight-year absence from the format and announced the arrival of a new generation led by players such as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Nearly a decade later, India underlined their growing authority with a crushing 347-run win over England in Navi Mumbai.

The latest chapter promises another fascinating tactical contest. England have opted for a youthful squad, handing maiden Test call-ups to Alice Capsey, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman. Their selection reflects an attempt to build depth while managing workloads, with Charlie Dean rested after an extended white-ball schedule.

India, too, have injected fresh faces into the squad. Harleen Deol, left-arm spinner N Shree Charani and fast bowler Nandani Sharma are all in line for potential Test debuts, while seam-bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare offers valuable balance after making her international breakthrough earlier this year.

Selection decisions could prove decisive once conditions are assessed on the opening morning. England possess genuine pace options in Lauren Filer and Issy Wong, both capable of exploiting any assistance available from the Lord's surface. Their experienced core, featuring Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier and world-class spinner Sophie Ecclestone, gives the hosts a settled spine despite the influx of newcomers.

India's preparations have been disrupted by the loss of opener Pratika Rawal, who suffered a knee injury during an India A fixture in Taunton. Priya Punia has been drafted into the squad, while the race for places in the batting order remains open with Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol all competing for starting spots.

The composition of India's bowling attack is another area of intrigue. Head coach Amol Muzumdar must determine the ideal combination from Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma, with Satghare's ability to contribute in both disciplines strengthening her case for inclusion.

On paper, England enter the contest with the advantage of familiar conditions and a squad packed with experienced performers. India, however, have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to compete in overseas Tests and carry the confidence of an outstanding record against England in the format.

As Lord's finally opens its gates to women's Test cricket, the match represents far more than a place in the result books. It offers two ambitious teams the chance to shape another landmark in the evolution of the women's game while adding a new chapter to one of cricket's oldest rivalries.

When: Friday, July 10, 3:30 PM IST

Where: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Where to watch: The one-off Test between England and India will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

--IANS

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