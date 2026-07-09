July 09, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

India, Australia agree to boost intelligence sharing on regional terror threats

India, Australia agree to boost intelligence sharing on regional terror threats

Canberra, July 9 (IANS) India and Australia on Thursday agreed to enhance information sharing on regional terrorist threats, including terrorist entities and individuals, while exploring greater cooperation to combat violent extremism and terrorism across emerging technologies, terror financing, critical infrastructure, crowded spaces, the maritime domain, and online radicalisation.

"We commit to increase information sharing on terrorist threats in our region, including entities and individuals, and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration to counter violent extremism and terrorism in sectors, including in new and emerging technology; financing of terrorism; critical infrastructure and crowded spaces; the maritime domain; and online radicalisation," read a joint statement issued on the Australia-India Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation.

According to the statement, both nations reaffirmed their shared vision of a peaceful world free of nuclear weapons while reiterating their commitment to non-proliferation and achieving global, complete, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament.

The two nations also committed to deepening cooperation with other Indo-Pacific partners, including trilateral cooperation mechanisms and deeper engagement with partners through the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

"We will expand our cooperation with the United States of America and Japan to build capability and cooperation towards our positive vision for an open, stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement added.

India and Australia also agreed to deepen collaboration in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to offer rapid, coordinated and sustainable disaster response, recognising the shared commitment to regional peace, security, prosperity and resilience.

"We will strengthen cooperation including the following: information sharing and expert exchanges; and joint HADR exercises, including the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network, which supports civilian response to large-scale natural disasters," the statement noted.

"We commit to exploring opportunities for sharing of contingency planning, joint response and coordination during disasters and crises, including to support regional and global evacuation operations in third countries," it added.

Reaffirming their commitment to a free, open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the two countries said that the region must be anchored in international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a secure maritime domain.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to an open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region underpinned by a rules-based architecture based on adherence to international law; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; an open, stable and secure maritime domain underpinned by adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation and overflight; and effective, inclusive and transparent institutions," the statement noted.

Both nations also reaffirmed support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), ASEAN and ASEAN-centred regional architecture, and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) as the premier forums for addressing challenges in these regions, according to the statement.

--IANS

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