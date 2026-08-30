One killed in shooting at rave party in Switzerland's Aarau

Bern, Aug 30 (IANS) One person was killed and five others were injured, some seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in Switzerland's Aarau on Sunday, local media reported.

The shooting incident occurred in the Schachen area of ​​Aarau at around 2:30 am (local time).

Following the shooting, police have cordoned off the affected area near the horse racing track, Switzerland-based Blick reported.

The Aargau Cantonal Police confirmed the casualties that occurred during the shooting incident.

"According to preliminary findings, the shooting in the Schachen area of ​​Aarau last night has resulted in one death and five injuries, some of them serious," it stated.

Police have launched the search for the perpetrators, and police presence has increased in the city centre.

In a post on X, Aargau Cantonal Police stated, The area around the horse racing track, the swimming pool, and the sports field is cordoned off on a large scale. The police are asking the public to stay away from the area. The police are also showing a heightened presence beyond Aarau as a precaution."

The police further stated, "Due to the ongoing major police operation, Aarau Swimming Pool will remain closed until further notice. Visitors are requested to stay away from Aarau Schachen."

Vanessa Rumpold, media spokesperson for the Aargau Cantonal Police, said the shooting occurred at the horse racing track and that it is not yet clear what happened, Blick reported.

The police have confirmed that a large group of people fired several shots. The Aargau Cantonal Disaster Response Unit (KKE) and an army Super Puma helicopter have also reached the site of the incident.

"The manhunt for the unknown perpetrator is underway. Possible motives as well as the exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear. The Aargau Cantonal Police is deployed with a large contingent and has initiated its investigations," Aargau Cantonal Police posted on X.

--IANS

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