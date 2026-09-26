Delhi SIR: ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections till Oct 30

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The ECI on Saturday extended the deadline for Delhi electors to file SIR-related claims and objections by one month or till October 30 and fixed November 30 as the last date for disposal of notices and claims and objections, an official said on Saturday.

The earlier deadline for Delhi electors, whose names were missing in the draft electoral roll, to file Form-6 along with supporting documents was September 30.

“In view of the request received from CEO Delhi, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended by the Commission till 30th October, 2026. The period for disposal of notices and claims & objections has been extended till 30th November 2026,” said the ECI after a meeting at Nirvachan Sadan.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and attended by Election Commissioners S.S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, also relaxed the provisions related to physical appearance of electors who have received SIR notice and allowed them or their representatives to attend hearings before election officials through online mode.

“In case of any person to whom notice has been issued during the ongoing SIR, for being unmapped and logical discrepancies, BLOs will visit the homes of such persons for collection of documents and thereafter upload them on the ECINet, for decision by the ERO,” said the ECI statement.

“Such persons need not be called for hearing to the ERO/AERO office. Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online. Any adult member of the family can be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required,” the statement said.

“Facilities for the online hearing to be strengthened. DEOs (District Election Officers) will create adequate number of help desks/hold special camps for the people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people, homeless, etc as per requirement,” it said.

The CEC-chaired meeting also extended the deadline for filing claims in Maharashtra.

“As per the request received from CEO Maharashtra, the period for filing claims and objections in Maharashtra has been extended by the Commission till 12th October, 2026. The period for disposal of notices and claims & objections in Maharashtra has been extended till 10th November 2026,” said the ECI. Earlier, the deadline for disposal of claims and objections was October 3.

The poll panel said that SIR has already been completed in 20 States/UTs including Bihar and West Bengal. Any person whose name has got left out during SIR or thereafter, and any person, including young/ first-time voter, may apply to the concerned ERO for inclusion of their name in the electoral rolls under the process of continuous updation.

In recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions, including SIR across the country. The order for the SIR issued on June 24, 2025, for all the States/UTs, starting with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States/UTs, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission, said the statement.

The same has been upheld by the Supreme Court. The schedule for SIR for 12 States and UTs was issued on October 27, 2025, and those for 19 States/ UTs was issued on May 14, 2026 with the unanimous approval of the Commission, said the ECI.

The final figure of the number of electors will be known only after final publication in the remaining 12 states of Phase-III, it said.

--IANS

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