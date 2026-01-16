On O. P. Nayyar’s 100th birth anniversary, Jackie Shroff remembers the music maestro

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary music composer O. P. Nayyar on his 100th birth anniversary, paying a tribute to his timeless contribution to Indian cinema.

Remembering the musical maestro, Jackie took to his Instagram Stories to share a photograph of O. P. Nayyar, widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most rhythmic and melodious music directors.

Along with the post, the actor added the iconic song “Deewana Hua Badal” from the 1964 film

“Kashmir Ki Kali” starring Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor. The timeless track was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “OP Nayyar ji. Always in our hearts. (16 Jan 1926-28 Jan 2007).”

Nayyar worked extensively with singers Geeta Dutt, Asha Bhosle, and Mohammed Rafi. He also worked with Kishore Kumar in films like Baap Re Baap and Raagini, which was one of Kumar's hits in the characteristic "O. P. style".

Talking about the musician, he composed the background score for Kaneez in 1949, and 1952 film Aasmaan. Film producer, director, and actor Guru Dutt enlisted him to compose and conduct music for Aar Paar, Mr. & Mrs.55, and C.I.D.

Nayyar never worked with Lata Mangeshkar, though her song Saari Saari Raat Teri Yaad Satayein from the 1958 film Aji Bas Shukriyawas was used in the 1973 Hindi film Taxi Driver, for which he was the music director.

In 195,7 Nayyar's scores were featured in Tumsa Nahin Dekha and Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon.

Nayyar was less active in the 1970s and did not compose music for younger actors such as Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. His films included Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Guru Dutt, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, Joy Mukherjee, Biswajit, Feroz Khan, Bharat Bhushan, Madhubala, Asha Parekh, Sadhana, Mumtaz, Sharmila Tagore, Rajshree, Rekha, Ameeta and Shyama.

He made a brief comeback during the 1990s with Mangni and Nishchay in 1992 and Zid in 1994. The musician died in January 2007 following a heart attack.

