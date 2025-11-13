On 45th birthday, Harman Baweja shares what this year means to him

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor-producer Harman Baweja, who is celebrating his 45th birthday on Thursday, has shared that for him finding a good work-life balance, and excelling equally at professional and personal life is the essence for the year.

The actor-producer is currently basking in the success of his recent production ‘Haq’, which stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. As he begins his 45th year, Harman is clear about what lies ahead, more work, more stories, and films that touch people.

Talking about the blend of celebration and success, Harman said in a statement shared by his team, “The le pouring in for ‘Haq’ is honestly the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for. When people connect with a story the way they have with this film, it means everything to me. Birthdays for me now are simple, time with my kids, my wife, my family. I’m a foodie, so a good meal with them is all I need. This year is all about finding a good work-life balance, spending time with my kids, and producing more compelling stories that resonate with audiences”.

For Harman, the reviews, the messages, and the way people are emotionally connecting with the film have made this birthday feel extra special.

Meanwhile, ‘Haq’ is inspired from the landmark case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old Muslim woman, sought maintenance from her husband after being divorced through triple talaq.

The Supreme Court ruled in her favor under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, stating that maintenance applies to all citizens irrespective of religion.

With the love for Haq still growing and several exciting projects lined-up including ‘Boy From Andaman’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Dil Ka Darwaza Kholo Darling’, and ‘Ikhwan’, the biopic on Kashmir’s first Ashok Chakra awardee, among others, Harman’s journey as a producer is only getting stronger.

