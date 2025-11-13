November 13, 2025 4:55 PM हिंदी

On 45th birthday, Harman Baweja shares what this year means to him

On 45th birthday, Harman Baweja shares what this year means to him

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor-producer Harman Baweja, who is celebrating his 45th birthday on Thursday, has shared that for him finding a good work-life balance, and excelling equally at professional and personal life is the essence for the year.

The actor-producer is currently basking in the success of his recent production ‘Haq’, which stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. As he begins his 45th year, Harman is clear about what lies ahead, more work, more stories, and films that touch people.

Talking about the blend of celebration and success, Harman said in a statement shared by his team, “The le pouring in for ‘Haq’ is honestly the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for. When people connect with a story the way they have with this film, it means everything to me. Birthdays for me now are simple, time with my kids, my wife, my family. I’m a foodie, so a good meal with them is all I need. This year is all about finding a good work-life balance, spending time with my kids, and producing more compelling stories that resonate with audiences”.

For Harman, the reviews, the messages, and the way people are emotionally connecting with the film have made this birthday feel extra special.

Meanwhile, ‘Haq’ is inspired from the landmark case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. Shah Bano, a 62-year-old Muslim woman, sought maintenance from her husband after being divorced through triple talaq.

The Supreme Court ruled in her favor under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, stating that maintenance applies to all citizens irrespective of religion.

With the love for Haq still growing and several exciting projects lined-up including ‘Boy From Andaman’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Dil Ka Darwaza Kholo Darling’, and ‘Ikhwan’, the biopic on Kashmir’s first Ashok Chakra awardee, among others, Harman’s journey as a producer is only getting stronger.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29 (File image)

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29

Investors accounts on NSE surpasses 24 crore

Investor accounts on NSE surpass 24 crore

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation, says Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation: Jaiswal

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes