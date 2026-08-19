Will discuss J&K situation with visiting US ambassador: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he will meet the visiting US ambassador, Sergio Gor, and discuss the union territory situation with him, but will not complain about anything.

CM Abdullah told reporters here during his visit to review the developmental works in the city that the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir have to be resolved by the Centre and not by Washington, as he ruled out raising any grievances with the US Ambassador during their scheduled meeting.

US Envoy Sergio Gor is set to arrive on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir later in the day. He is scheduled to meet Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

The CM told reporters that he would discuss the situation in the region with the US envoy, but would neither complain nor seek solutions to the issues from him.

He said the meeting with the US ambassador will take place after a long gap and that he looked forward to the interaction.

“I would prefer to listen to him more, but he is also coming to listen. Let us see what kind of discussion takes place,” he said.

The Chief Minister conducted an early-morning tour of Srinagar, during which he reviewed several developmental projects.

He said most of the projects reviewed during the tour were progressing satisfactorily, while some required an additional push from the administration.

Meanwhile, responding to a query on allegations of corruption in appointments by the BJP, CM Abdullah said the police, crime branch and anti-corruption bureau were not under his control.

“If corruption has actually taken place, an investigation should be conducted, a case registered and action taken against those responsible”, he asserted.

Sergio Gor has been serving as the United States ambassador to India since 2026. He has additionally served as the United States special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs since August 2025.

He was previously director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office from January to October 2025. In August 2025, Donald Trump named Gor as his nominee for United States ambassador to India and as his special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. The Senate voted to confirm Gor in October.

--IANS

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