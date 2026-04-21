April 21, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

Olympic speed-skater Sandrine Tas switches to cycling, set for debut at La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

Olympic speed-skater Sandrine Tas switches to cycling, set for debut at La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

Brussels, April 21 (IANS) Belgian Olympian Sandrine Tas is embarking on a new phase in her athletic career, shifting from speed skating to professional road cycling, with her first race scheduled at the esteemed La Fleche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday.

Tas recently competed at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, delivering a strong performance, just missing a medal. She finished seventh in the 3000m and was only 0.13 seconds away from reaching the podium in the 5000m, ultimately placing fourth. Her results also included sixth place in the team pursuit and 13th in the mass start, followed by a repeat of her fourth-place finish in the 5000m at the World Championships.

After a demanding winter season, Tas took a break to recover before turning her attention to cycling, where she will compete for Lotto Intermarche Ladies. “After my skating season, I took some time to rest and recharge. Since the opening weekend, I’ve been following the races on TV, and it definitely gives you the urge to be out there in the peloton yourself,” Tas said in a team press release.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been training hard, and fortunately, everything has gone well. I feel ready to start racing again, and I’m really looking forward to wearing the Lotto Intermarche kit for the first time,” she added.

Her years of speed skating endurance are likely to help her in transitioning smoothly as she gets ready for her debut in a UCI Women’s WorldTour race. “Making my debut in such a prestigious race is a real honour. I’m sure it will be an invaluable experience for me,” she said.

Cycling has been a part of Tas' life for a long time, serving as both a cultural influence in Belgium and a training tool for her skating career. “I grew up with cycling: the Tour of Flanders was always a big day at home,” she said in a recent interview.

Since turning her attention to road racing in 2021, Tas has shown steady improvement, climbing from modest beginnings at the national championships to a top-10 finish in 2025. Along the way, she secured the Elite 2 national title in 2024 and followed it up with a silver medal the next year.

Despite her achievements, Tas stays mindful of the challenges involved in the sport. “I still have a lot to learn, how to move within a pack, and about positioning,” she said.

As she prepares for a new challenge, Tas plans to leverage her competitive instincts and endurance to establish herself in cycling, following an already successful career on the ice.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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