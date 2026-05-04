Olivia Wilde reacts to being called Gollum from ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has replied to criticism of her appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival, where she was promoting her new movie, The Invite.

She shared a video of herself on her Instagram Stories that had an image of her viral interview with the San Francisco Chronicle at the festival and one of the Lord of the Rings character Gollum, reports people.com.

“Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of s---,” Wilde captioned the clip.

Her brother, Charlie Cockburn, can be heard asking, “Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumours that you're a resurrected corpse?”

"Listen, that's a fish-eye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look?

No. No, it's startling. It's a startling image,” she responded while looking toward the camera.

Wilde continued to say that it was the style of the lens used in the interview.

“It was a fish-eye lens. I don't know why I was so close to the camera. I didn't have to be. That's not the truth,” she said as she and her brother laughed.

“Do you have any more questions?” she playfully asked her brother, before adding, “I'm not dead.”

Wilde covered her face with her baseball cap as they continued to laugh.

In the viral interview, the Don't Worry Darling actress spoke about her upcoming comedy being set in San Francisco. The comments section erupted with criticism about her appearance, with one person writing, “The cameraman really doing a disservice here.”

“She looks as if she had found the one ring,” another said, referring to the fantasy franchise.

The Invite marks Wilde's third time directing a feature film, following 2010's Booksmart and 2022's Don't Worry Darling. The movie follows a troubled couple who host a dinner party with their upstairs neighbors that brings up something unexpected.

The movie, adapted from 2020's The People Upstairs. Wilde also stars in the movie, along with Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

Gollum is a corrupted fictional creature character in author J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world of Middle-earth. He was introduced in the 1937 fantasy novel The Hobbit, and became a major character in its sequel, The Lord of the Rings. He is known for his emaciated appearance, which includes large eyes, pale skin, and long, thin limbs.

--IANS

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