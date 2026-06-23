Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on her joys in her 'abnormal' life

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has spoken up on the little joys in her life. The singer has shared that she gets "so much joy" from "walking to the grocery store".

The singer has confessed she's had an "abnormal" life for a "really long time" since starting her career as a child actor and she's now revealed she takes a lot of pleasure from the simple things such as taking walks and picking up shopping, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘Pitchfork’ magazine, "I was a child actor, and I think my life has been very abnormal for a really long time. I just get so much joy from walking to the grocery store or, like, going and meeting my friends at the bar. You’re kind of incentivized not to do stuff like that, it’s easier to stay inside, stay insular. I’m trying to expand outward”.

She also revealed she's learned to embrace the "lighter" side of life as a singer, saying, "I take my work very seriously. My art is something I take very seriously, and writing is something I take very seriously. But also nothing is really that important. It’s so lucky we’re not brain surgeons. Nobody lives or dies if we make a mistake. I think I’ve been feeling that lightness lately, we live charmed lives”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Olivia has previously confessed she loves spending time in London because she's able to walk about and visit pubs without being bothered.

She told the BBC, "I feel so normal here, very adult. I can walk to the pub and meet friends. It's a city where spontaneity is really encouraged. People are very social here, in a way that they're not in Southern California”.

Olivia, who was born and raised in California, has even learned how to cope with the rain in Britain.

--IANS

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