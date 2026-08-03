Keerthy Suresh is thankful for her exhaustion: Almost 20 hours at work & off to my next shoot

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Keerthy Suresh treated her Instagram family with a glimpse of her hectic yet fulfilling work life through her latest post on social media.

The National Award-winning actress revealed that she was continuously working for 20 hours and was almost immediately headed for her next shoot.

Keerthy took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and penned, "Just didn't have the energy to post this yesterday...Jumping from one shoot to another. Phew!!! Was up for 41 hours before I slept finally (sic)."

However, Keerthy pointed out that she considers this crazy work schedule a blessing.

The 'Mahanati' actress was heard saying in her Instagram clip, "Just walked into my room, literally after 24 hours, almost 20 hours at work. I left at 6 am yesterday & it's 6 am right now & the catch is I'm leaving for my next work in an hour. Good problems to complain, it's life isn't it, I consider this a blessing, cheers to life."

After this, Keerthy also uploaded a fun mirror selfie. She even joked that after getting a break only for an hour, she was still able to gather the energy to click a selfie before heading for work yet again.

"After an hour. I still had the energy for a mirror selfie before I left," read the text overlay on the picture.

In her most recent post, Keerthy was seen leaving for another shoot. She walked with a huge smile on her face.

The 'Dasara' actress said in the video, "And off to shoot, this T-shirt really means something today", pointing to her "I Will Survive" T-shirt.

"yes I will," concluded Keerthy.

Talking about her professional commitments, Keerthy has many promising projects lined up to release, such as 'Sathyavan Savithiri', 'Raftaar', 'Akka', and 'Rowdy Janardhana'.

She has also been roped in for another drama named 'VenkyAnil5' for now.

--IANS

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