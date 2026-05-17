Odisha Police conduct statewide special drive against crime, illegal trade

Bhubaneswar, May 17 (IANS) In a major statewide crackdown on crime and illegal activities, the Odisha Police arrested 1,771 persons and seized huge quantities of ganja, illegal arms, and vehicles during a five-day special enforcement drive conducted across the state from May 12 to May 16, officials said on Sunday.

The special drive was launched under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and carried out across all police ranges under the supervision of district Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners.

The operation focused on executing pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs), apprehending absconding accused persons, curbing narcotics smuggling, taking action against illegal mining and arms trade, and intensifying enforcement against drunken driving.

According to Odisha Police, 1,771 persons were arrested through execution of pending warrants during the five-day operation, while 190 absconding accused were apprehended and forwarded to court.

Police also initiated action under the National Security Act (NSA) against five notorious criminals. Besides, 449 habitual offenders were booked under Section 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while action under Section 126 BNSS was initiated against 643 persons.

As part of the anti-narcotics drive, police registered 31 NDPS cases and arrested 29 accused persons. During the operation, law enforcement agencies seized 3,026 kg and 702 grams of ganja, 16.6 grams of brown sugar, six vehicles, two mobile phones, and cash worth Rs 12,348.

The South-Western Range recorded the highest ganja seizure with 1,943 kg and 4 grams recovered, followed by the Southern Range with 683 kg and 46 grams, and the Northern Range with 284 kg and 86 grams.

Additionally, 716 excise cases were registered across the state during the drive.

Odisha Police also intensified road safety enforcement during the operation. Action was taken against 966 drunk drivers, and their vehicles were seized. Traffic fines amounting to Rs 1.89 crore were collected for various traffic violations.

The Western Range collected the highest penalty amount of Rs 53.38 lakh, followed by the Central Range at Rs 43.82 lakh and the Eastern Range at Rs 32.19 lakh.

In the crackdown against illegal mining activities, police registered 136 cases and arrested 60 persons, while notices were issued to 14 individuals. Authorities also seized 179 vehicles, including Hyvas, trucks, tractors, tippers, power tillers, and JCB machines allegedly used in illegal mining operations.

The Southern Range arrested 22 persons in mining-related cases, while the Central Range registered 42 cases and arrested 25 persons.

To curb illegal arms trade, police registered nine cases and arrested 13 persons, seizing 20 illegal firearms during the operation.

The Southern Range alone seized 11 illegal weapons, while the Northern Range recovered six pistols and 19 live bullets. Police in the North-Central Range also seized two country-made guns.

Police also registered five cases related to illegal cattle transportation, arrested one accused, and rescued 33 cattle from four vehicles.

Among all ranges, the Central Range emerged as the top-performing unit in warrant execution with 482 warrants executed during the drive.

Odisha Police said similar special enforcement drives would continue in the future to dismantle criminal networks and illegal mafias operating across the state.

--IANS

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