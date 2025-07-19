Odisha minor set ablaze by miscreants in Puri, suffers 70 per cent burns

Puri, July 19 (IANS) In yet another horrifying incident in Odisha, a teenager was set ablaze by three unidentified assailants in Balanga police station in the Puri district, police said on Saturday.

The victim has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and has been referred to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar for further medical treatment.

Police said that they have initiated the investigation and assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Speaking to the reporters, SP Pinak Mishra said, "This morning, Balanga Police Station received information about a minor girl who was attacked and assaulted by some individuals, and some inflammable substance was used to set her on fire. She has been referred to AIIMS Odisha after rescue."

"We immediately took note of the incident. If anyone is found to be associated with this crime, strict action will be taken. We are investigating the case from multiple angles," he added.

The victim's relative, speaking to the media, expressed shock over the brutality and demanded strict action against the culprits.

"The girl is like a sister to me. We were shocked when we received the news through the media. No one in our village could initially believe such a thing had happened," he said.

The relative said that the victim narrated the incident in her serious condition and said that she was going to a friend's house to return a book, when three unknown miscreants dragged her towards the riverside and threw petrol over her before setting her on fire.

"After dragging her to the riverside, they made her unconscious. We don't know what happened to her when she was unconscious. After that, when she started gaining consciousness, she realised that she was on fire and somehow managed to ask for help from the nearby house," he added.

"She is in a very critical condition and unable to speak properly. Her body is severely burned. Doctors have told us that her condition is serious," he added.

The family claims they learned about the incident half an hour after it happened. The victim was rushed from the village to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.

"We want justice. The administration should ensure strict punishment. This incident has shaken us deeply. If such a thing can happen in broad daylight, no girl is safe," the relative said, urging for enhanced security and support from the authorities.

This case comes just days after a 20-year-old college student died after setting herself ablaze over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against the Head of Department (HoD) of her college.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had suffered 95 per cent burns after immolating herself on Saturday. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, sparking widespread outrage and political condemnation across the state.

--IANS

sd/rad