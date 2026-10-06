October 06, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

October rate hike likely at 25 bps, September inflation could touch 5.5 pc: Report

October rate hike likely at 25 bps, September inflation could touch 5.5 pc: Report

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Reserve Bank of India is expected to implement a 25 basis‑point repo rate hike in October to 5.5 per cent, a report has said, adding that about Rs 6 trillion of liquidity needs to be withdrawn from the banking system over the next few months.

The report from HSBC Global Investment Research said inflation is expected to rise from 4.8 per cent in August to about 5.5 per cent in September and could average just over 6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Out of Rs 6 trillion excess liquidity, currency in circulation could absorb roughly Rs 2 trillion of that need, with the remainder to be managed through existing instruments such as open market operation sales, foreign‑exchange spot sales, FX swaps and variable rate reverse repos.

The report said the reduction in liquidity is likely to be gradual unless blunt tools such as cash reserve ratio hikes are used.

"There has been a sequential rise in core inflation, led particularly by service inflation, which had been the most stubborn to rise thus far. We forecast inflation to average over 5 per cent for the next 12 months," the report noted.

It highlighted an uncomfortable external backdrop, noting oil prices trending above $100 a barrel and revised its 2027 oil forecast by $20 a barrel to $85. Elevated oil prices coupled with higher global bond yields and a firmer dollar, is typically unfavourable for capital inflows into emerging markets and has coincided with recent outflows.

The report also underlined the remarkable resilience in India’s economy, driven increasingly by goods exports. It cited a 12 per cent month‑on‑month seasonally adjusted jump in exports to the UK one month after the UK‑India free trade agreement took effect.

"High-tech exports are on the rise, but mid-tech exports could rise too, especially once FTAs are made operational," the report noted.

—IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan reacts as KBC contestant recalls waiting for 5 hours outside Jalsa with his mother

Amitabh Bachchan reacts as KBC contestant recalls waiting for 5 hours outside Jalsa with his mother

Bangladesh's Dhaka ranked world's most polluted city

Bangladesh's Dhaka ranked world's most polluted city

Rise and Fall 2 :Kajal Raghwani reveals she tried to commit suicide, had cut her wrist

Rise and Fall 2: Kajal Raghwani reveals she tried to commit suicide, had cut her wrist

ServiceNow unveils new AI tools to speed enterprise automation

ServiceNow unveils new AI tools to speed enterprise automation

Amitabh Bachchan recalls struggling days, says producers feared no heroine would work with him

Amitabh Bachchan recalls struggling days, says producers feared no heroine would work with him

'Still some years in Samson': Pujara wants Sooryavanshi to wait for Sanju

'Still some years in Samson': Pujara wants Sooryavanshi to wait for Sanju

Suneeta Rao recalls ‘wrongly credited’ ‘In the Night, No Control’ starring Rekha, Akshay Kumar

Suneeta Rao recalls ‘wrongly credited’ ‘In the Night, No Control’ starring Rekha, Akshay Kumar

Anil Kapoor gushes over son-in-law Karan Boolani: ‘You and Rhea have built something very special together’

Anil Kapoor gushes over son-in-law Karan Boolani: ‘You and Rhea have built something very special together’

Karnataka raise cash rewards for Asiad medallists to Rs 1 crore for gold, Rs 75 lakh for silver

Karnataka raise cash rewards for Asiad medallists; Rs 1 crore for gold, 75 lakh for silver

Pakistan reports sixth polio case of 2026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan reports sixth polio case of 2026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa