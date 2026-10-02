NZ recall Carson, Penfold, James, and Rowe Australia T20Is

Christchurch, Oct 2 (IANS) New Zealand women have named a 15-strong squad that features returning players in off-spinner Eden Carson, pace bowlers Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe, and batter Bella James to face Australia in the three-match T20I series later this month.

The series, starting from October 18, will be the New Zealand women's first international assignment of the 2026-27 season and forms an important part of the team's preparations for the inaugural 2027 ICC Women’s Champion Trophy in India.

All three T20Is against Australia will be hosted at North Sydney Oval.

Carson, who holds 51 caps of international experience, returns to the side following elbow surgery that kept her sidelined since last December and will bolster the spin department alongside all-rounders Nensi Patel, Flora Devonshire, and Kerr.

Penfold and Rowe return to the pace attack following the recent retirements of Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, while Bella James will strengthen the batting line up following Suzie Bates’ departure.

Rowe, who brings 47 T20I caps of experience, spent time during the winter in Sri Lanka with New Zealand A alongside James, while Penfold recently returned from the Women’s KFC T20 Max in Australia after representing the Sandgate Redcliffe Gators.

NZC said wicketkeeper-batter Izzy Gaze was unavailable for selection following surgery to an ongoing thumb injury, which will see Polly Inglis take the gloves. Gaze is working towards returning to play in early 2027.

Dean Brownlie, who has been the White Ferns batting coach for nearly four years, will step in as interim head coach for the tour following Ben Sawyer’s departure.

Brownlie said the tour against the current ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions was a valuable opportunity.

“We're excited to welcome back Eden, Hannah, Molly, and Bella,” he said. "There’s a balance of experience and future-focus in this squad and it’s going to be a chance for the group to test themselves against a quality side. Competing against the best in the world is always going to be a challenge, but it also provides a lot of opportunities to learn and strengthen skillsets within that."

The squad departs to Australia on October 12 ahead of the team's warm-up fixture against a Governor General’s XI October 15.

—IANS

bc/