October 02, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

Raveena Tandon on Aafiya Sayed’s debut: Seeing you in your full glory on screen has made me the proudest maasi

Raveena Tandon on Aafiya Sayed’s debut: Seeing you in your full glory on screen has made me the proudest Maasi

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon showered praise on Aafiya Sayed as she marked her entry into films with ‘Prem Keetanu’, calling herself the “proudest Maasi” after watching her niece on screen.

The actress took to Instagram to congratulate Aafiya, applauding her dedication and determination in overcoming obstacles while staying focused on her goal.

“Congratulations @aafiyasayed_ . Love blessings and everything that your heart desires should be fulfilled. I have seen you work hard dedicatedly towards your goal. Obstacles in your way , but never losing focus . Alone, Standing strong,” Raveena wrote in the caption.

She went on to write: “Braving it all for that one opportunity towards the winning post. Today seeing you in your full glory on the screen has made me the proudest Maasi of all. Love you beta and may Eeshwar bestow upon you all the blessings and more.”

“With all our love, Welcome to the movies ,you are here to conquer . #premkeetanu playing at your nearest theatre. #funfilm,” Raveena stated.

Raveena also praised the performances of Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana and Nikhil Isht.

“Excellent performances. @veerpahariya you are too good! @aparshakti_khurana wickedly fantastic. @nickhilist you are too cute and funnyyyyyy! Congratulations.”

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu follows a group of college friends navigate heartbreak, family expectations, career challenges and growing up. This comedy-drama follows their journey as they search for love, purpose and success.

Talking about Raveena, she was last seen on screen in Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

--IANS

dc/

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