Jackie Shroff wishes Asha Parekh on 84th b’day, celebrates 28 years of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bandhan’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff wished Bollywood veteran star Asha Parekh on her 84th birthday, expressing his enduring respect for the iconic star. He also celebrated 28 years of his film ‘Bandhan’ starring Salman Khan.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of himself with Asha Parekh and wrote: “My respect always #HappyBirthday @ashaparekhofficial”

Talking about Asha, 82, she commenced her journey in cinema as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in the 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho. After which, she was seen in movies such as Teesri Manzil, Love In Tokyo, Caravan, Udhar Ka Sindur, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki and Aan Milo Sajna and Mera Gaon Mera Desh among many others.

Asha was last seen in the 1995 film “Andolan,” which stars Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni, and Somy Ali in lead roles. This film marked veteran actress Asha Parekh's final role before retirement.

Jackie then celebrated 28 years of the 1998 film “Bandhan” in the stories section.

“#celebrating28yearsofBandhan,” he wrote as the caption.

Bandhan, which is a romantic drama action film directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao starring Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Rambha and Ashwini Bhave. It is a remake of the Tamil film Pandithurai.

The film is about Pooja, who, unable to bear a child, is asked to compromise with her husband's new mistress or leave the house. Pooja's brother, Raju, decides to fight for her and reunite her with her husband.

The film also stars Rambha, Ashwini Bhave, Himani Shivputi, Shakti Kapoor, Aanjjan Srivastav, Ashok Saraf, Mukeskh Rishi, Shweta Menon and Aasif Sheikh.

Jackie’s latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

--IANS

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