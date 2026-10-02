Prem Keetanu Movie Review: A Refreshing Take on Young Love, Friendship and Growing Up

Director – Apoorv Singh Karki, Cast – Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, Nikhil Vijay, Duration – 2h18m, Rating – 4 stars.

There is more to Prem Keetanu than a boy falling for a girl and another boy trying to win her over. Yes, the film has the familiar ingredients of a youthful romantic comedy — crushes, awkward conversations, friendship, jealousy, songs and plenty of banter — but underneath all that fun is a surprisingly thoughtful story about growing up. Apoorv Singh Karki's film understands that adulthood doesn't arrive with a birthday or a college degree.

Veer Pahariya plays Vishal, a carefree backbencher who is happy taking life one day at a time. His world revolves around his studies, his dreams, his love for Suhani and his one close friend and roommate. Then he meets Suhani, played by debutant Aafiya Sayed, and the laid-back Vishal suddenly has something worth worrying about. Suhani is focused, sensible and clear about what she wants, while Vishal is still figuring himself out. Enter Ranjeet, played by Aparshakti Khurana, and the romance turns into a love triangle. But the film wisely doesn't make this just a competition between two men. It gives all three characters enough emotional ground to make their choices understandable.

Veer Pahariya makes a confident impression. He is naturally likeable as Vishal, and his comic timing works without appearing forced. More importantly, he handles the character's emotional confusion well. Vishal isn't only wondering whether Suhani loves him; he is also beginning to wonder who he is and what he really wants from life. That gives Veer's performance an emotional layer that becomes increasingly important as the story progresses.

Aafiya Sayed is a pleasant discovery. She brings warmth and charm to Suhani, and her chemistry with Veer feels comfortable rather than manufactured. Their romance has the nervousness and uncertainty of first love. Aparshakti Khurana, meanwhile, brings his trademark comic energy to Ranjeet, but there is more to the character than simply being the rival. Even his attempts to win over Suhani's father, played by Rakesh Bedi, are amusingly familiar. That equation adds another layer to the love triangle and creates some of the film's more relatable moments.

The film's real strength, however, lies in how it connects romance with the messy process of growing up. Vishal's relationship with his parents becomes an unexpectedly moving thread. He begins questioning whether he is a bad son or whether perhaps his parents raised him in a way that shaped his shortcomings. It is an uncomfortable question, because growing up also means looking at your equation with your parents as an adult rather than simply seeing them as authority figures.

One scene, in particular, captures this beautifully. Vishal calls his father, only to be met with the almost brutally casual, “What do you want?” There is no dramatic confrontation, no long emotional speech — just a few words that say a lot. That estranged-but-longing equation many middle-class children share with their fathers feels painfully real. You may not speak often, you may not know how to express affection, but the need for that connection never really disappears.

Vishal's personal conflict becomes even more complicated when his US visa gets approved. Suddenly, leaving India is no longer just a distant possibility. He has an opportunity in front of him, but his heart is elsewhere. Should he leave? Does Suhani actually love him? Is he willing to sacrifice an opportunity for a relationship that may or may not have a future? These questions give the film an emotional weight that its breezy first half doesn't necessarily prepare you for.

The humour remains one of the film's biggest pleasures, particularly through Vishal's relationship with his roommate. In one hilarious conversation, the roommate gives him his own brutally cynical lesson about women and relationships: when you give them time, they want money; when you give them money, they want time; and when you give them both, they want space. It is exaggerated, funny and, sadly, just relatable enough to make you laugh and wince at the same time. Beneath the joke is a very real fear — that even when you give everything to a relationship, it can still go sour.

The friendship between Vishal and his roommate works because it feels lived-in. The roommate isn't simply there to provide comic relief; he becomes the person Vishal can talk to when he doesn't know what else to do. Their conversations give the film some of its funniest moments while also providing an emotional safety net for the protagonist.

The supporting performances, particularly Rakesh Bedi, add warmth to the film, while the makers deserve credit for allowing the story to be about more than just the central romance. Producer Gaurav Verma and Avanika Films, in association with Bhavana Studios and Phars Film Company, have backed a film that combines youthful entertainment with genuine emotional observation. Karki's direction keeps the tone balanced, ensuring that the heavier conversations about parents, relationships and the future never overwhelm the fun.

The music fits naturally into this youthful world. “Kaho Toh,” “Tu Mera Raiyyo” and “Ishq Ka Ghulaam” add energy to the romance and help underline the changing moods. The colourful visual treatment and lively choreography further establish the film's young, vibrant personality.

Karki's direction keeps the film accessible while allowing its emotional threads to develop organically. The screenplay by Deepak Kingrani, keeps it refreshing through its setting, humour and family dynamics.

Prem Keetanu is about the strange period when you are old enough to make your own decisions but still young enough to question almost every one of them. It is about first love, friendship, parental relationships, heartbreak and the frightening freedom of choosing your own path. That is what makes Prem Keetanu more than just another youthful romance. It is funny, warm, colourful and unexpectedly reflective — a film that remembers how confusing growing up can be.

A refreshing take on young love that finds its emotional heart in the relationships beyond romance. Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed bring genuine charm, while the film's humour, music and relatable family dynamics make it an engaging theatrical watch.