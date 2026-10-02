Arhaan Khan shares throwback pics with uncle Salman Khan, cousins Nirvaan, Ayaan; shares moments from Pokemon era

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Salman Khan's nephew Arhaan Khan took a trip down memory lane as he shared a series of throwback pictures from his childhood.

He gave fans a glimpse into his growing-up years with his cousin Nirvaan Khan, Ayaan Agnihotri and uncle Salman Khan.

Arhaan, son of Malaika Arora and actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, shared the pictures on his social media account in a carousel that appeared to capture some of his favourite childhood memories.

The post was captioned, “pov : you’re a pokémon inside a pokeball”, with the pictures reflecting his fascination with the popular Japanese franchise.

One of the pictures shows young Arhaan posing alongside his cousin Nirvaan. Another throwback captures the two cousins with their uncle Salman Khan on a football field.

Salman can be seen sitting on the grass with the boys, wearing a black football jersey bearing his name and the number 10. Arhaan and Nirvaan are seen wearing matching team jerseys, with their names and numbers printed on the back.

The carousel also includes a childhood picture of Arhaan and Nirvaan sitting together, with the cousins looking adorable in their younger days.

Another photograph shows a young Arhaan engrossed in a game on a Nintendo device, further explaining the Pokemon-themed caption.

Keeping the nostalgia going, Arhaan also shared a colourful hand-drawn Pokemon artwork featuring popular characters including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander.

The post prompted an affectionate reaction from his family with Malaika Arora, Arhaan's mother, singling out the second picture and commented, “2 nd pic”. She also jokingly addressed another childhood memory, writing, “@iamarhaankhan wat have u done to my Casper ?”

Seema Sajdeh, who is Nirvaan's mother, also reacted to the nostalgic collection, commenting, “My boys.”

For the uninitiated, Arhaan and Nirvaan have grown up sharing a close bond as cousins. Nirvaan is the son of Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, while Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora.

–IANS

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