Florence Pugh calls ‘East of Eden’ one of her most vulnerable performances

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Florence Pugh has described her latest series ‘East of Eden’ as a deeply personal project, saying that she had been working on the adaptation for six years and calling the role one of her “most vulnerable performances” to date.

Pugh took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the making of “East Of Eden”.

She wrote: “Hello everyone.. East of Eden is finally here and able to watch on your TV’s. This one is a big one for me. I’ve been working on this project for 6 years, I signed on early 2020 and today it’s been released for all of you to enjoy/consume/devour.. however you like to watch things. Hah.”

The actress mentioned: “Not only can I believe how much life has happened in that time, but just how much this role required for me to evolve. The show has had some of the most talented people working on it, I still watch it marvelling at the craftsmanship across the screen.”

Pugh thanked her “extraordinary crew”.

“To our extraordinary crew, what a piece of art you created. Thank you. I hope you get to sit and watch it with friends and family and you get to have the smuggest grin on your face every time those credits roll.”

She went on to profess love for the international location New Zealand.

She said: “New Zealand, I’m so so in love with you. I will sing your praises forever and ever. What a true honour it was to film there, thank you for your landscapes, food, people, history, love. You have so much love!”

“To my darling Cathy, thank you for making me a better actor. Playing you required me to dig deeper and it demanded every single cell of my body to focus on only you. And for that, I’m so proud as it’s made one of my most vulnerable performances and experiences to date.”

She credited filmmaker and actor Zoe Kazan for helping her deliver one of her “most vulnerable performances” to date, as she reflected on her experience of working on their latest project.

“Zoe Kazan has poured her heart and soul into this project, I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without her. She was my protector, my work wife, my cheerleader, my confidence. She created something so epic we all wanted to work on it. And I think that’s a pretty fucking cool skill. Enjoy East of Eden, out now on Netflix. #eastofeden Jacinta Scott took that beautiful B&W on the second slide btw!.”

--IANS

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