Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips

Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc sequentially, total income dips

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of popular fashion brand Nykaa, on Friday reported 27.86 per cent sequential drop in its net profit at Rs 19.05 crore, down from 26.41 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company also reported 8.89 per cent decrease in its total income at Rs 2,070 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 2,272.74 crore in Q3, according to its stock exchange filing.

Falguni Nayar-run Nykaa registered a decrease of 9.08 per cent in its revenue from operations at Rs 2,061.76 crore in the January-March quarter, from Rs 2,267.21 crore in Q3.

Meanwhile, total expenses decreased by 8.8 per cent in Q4.

For full FY25, Nykaa’s consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) was up 25 per cent (on-year) at Rs 15,604 crore.

In FY25, Nykaa’s beauty vertical GMV was Rs 11,775 crore, delivering a yearly growth of 30 per cent.

Nykaa said its offline network continues to get bigger every year and now spans 237 physical stores across 79 cities.

Nykaa has expanded its retail footprint - adding 50 stores in FY25 – marking its highest ever physical expansion to date.

Its profitable store network delivered 31 per cent YoY GMV growth and 15 per cent same-store sales growth (SSSG), affirming its market leadership in beauty omnichannel retail.

“In FY2025, the overall beauty vertical business saw cumulative customer base grow to more than 34 million (28 per cent YoY). Beauty vertical businesses’ EBITDA margin as a percentage to NSV increased to 9.6 per cent in Q4 FY25, the highest in eight quarters, reflecting strong operational performance.

The company's Board also approved appointment of S.N. Ananthasubramanian & Co as the Secretarial Auditors for a period of five consecutive years, commencing from financial year 2025-26 till financial year 2029-30, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting.

