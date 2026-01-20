Elvish Yadav says 'creating chemistry with Jannat wasn’t difficult' during the 'Tere Dil Mein' song

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Prominent names on social media, Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair, came together for a romantic music video, "Tere Dil Mein".

While the two are receiving praises for their performance, Elvish claims that creating chemistry with Jannat wasn’t difficult, as they share a high level of comfort with one another.

"Creating chemistry with Jannat wasn’t difficult at all. For actors like us, it often depends as much on the environment as on the co-actor. Of course, having a great co-actor like Jannat helps immensely—she’s a dear friend, and our comfort level made everything feel very organic. But it was also the feel of the song, the atmosphere on set, and the way the production team made us feel at ease," he went on to explain.

Elvish added that "When the vibe is right, the chemistry just flows naturally. And honestly, with Rito’s soulful voice and the emotion he has poured into the song, it never felt like we had to ‘act’—the song itself brought out the emotions in us.”

Crooned by Rito Riba, the song is composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics provided by Rana. Produced by Anshul Garg under the PlayDMF banner, the music video has been directed by Anishh 2.0.

Speaking about the song, Rito stated that "Tere Dil Mein" shares a beautiful journey of love from attraction to heartbreak.

He shared, “From the first attraction to first love to heartbreak, the song has it all, and it was a beautiful experience crooning it. Songs are most effective when they are heartfelt, and I have put in my heart and soul in Tere Dil Mein. It will take the audience on a journey of love which will stay with them long after the song is over."

The complete song reached the music lovers on January 19.

Dropping the track on social media, Elvish wrote, "Sab maan liya tujhko @jannatzubair29...Just in time for the upcoming season of love! #TereDilMein Full Song OUT NOW exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel (sic)".

--IANS

pm/