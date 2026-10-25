PV Narasimha Rao's grandson accuses Rahul of undermining constitutional institutions during foreign visits

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) BJP spokesperson and grandson of the former Prime Minister, Late P.V. Narasimha Rao, N.V. Subhash, on Sunday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to "undermine" India's constitutional institutions during his foreign visits.

Speaking on Gandhi's "frequent overseas trips" and public statements, Subhash alleged that a systematic effort was being made to undermine the country's constitutional framework, judiciary, and electoral processes ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in several states.

"Whenever he visits foreign countries, something happens to his whole ecosystem. Being an opposition leader, he can criticise the Narendra Modi government in a systematic way, but instead, he targets the Constitution, the Election Commission, the system, including the judiciary. One day, they will even comment on the media. He goes abroad and makes people suffer," he said.

Subhash underlined that a responsible opposition leader should remain grounded within the country and stay connected with party workers and the general public.

"Whenever he goes abroad, something happens to him. He comes back to India and talks about things that are not even connected, provoking certain sections of the people. People are definitely watching. He will hit a century of losing elections one by one in the upcoming polls in five state Assemblies," he added.

Further hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for allegedly raking up sensitive communal and social sentiments for "political survival", the BJP leader said the situation has become "alarming".

"He (Rahul) always wants to provoke certain sections of the people. One day, he rubs the wrong side of the shoulder, raking the sentiments of Sikhs. On another day, he rubs the other side, raking the sentiments of certain minority sections," Subhash remarked while referring to the INDIA bloc's scheduled rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of preparing an "excuse" for the Congress party's "anticipated defeat" in the upcoming Assembly elections by questioning electoral mechanisms like Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"In order to ensure his own political survival, he knows very well that in the upcoming elections in five states, he is going to lose badly. He is laying a foundation stone for excuses --claiming 'because of SIR we have lost, because of EVM we have lost, because of seat store he has lost,'" Subhash stated.

Demanding a course correction from the Leader of Opposition, the BJP spokesperson called on Rahul Gandhi to uphold the standards set by previous opposition leaders.

"We, the Bharatiya Janata Party, demand that Rahul Gandhi behave like a responsible opposition leader. His forefathers ruled this country, and there have been so many top leaders in the Congress party who served as opposition leaders, but they never behaved like this," Subhash stated.

--IANS

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