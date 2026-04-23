Nuwan Thushara withdraws IPL NOC case against SLC

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has withdrawn his legal challenge against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over the non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) required to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The matter, which was being heard before the Colombo District Court, was taken up on Wednesday, where Thushara’s counsel, G. G. Arulpragasam, informed the court that the pacer no longer wished to pursue the case. With a significant portion of the IPL season already completed, the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the application.

The court subsequently allowed the request and dismissed the petition, according to Sri Lanka Mirror reports.

Thushara had earlier approached the court seeking an interim directive to compel SLC to grant him the mandatory clearance after the board declined to issue the NOC for IPL 2026. The right-arm seamer had secured a contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was set to feature in the tournament for a third consecutive season, having previously participated with the board’s approval.

The dispute stemmed from SLC’s decision to withhold the NOC on fitness grounds, with the board reportedly citing the pacer’s inability to meet required benchmarks. However, Thushara had contested this stance in his petition, arguing that his physical condition remained consistent with that of previous seasons, when he was granted clearance to play in overseas leagues.

He also pointed out that his central contract with the board was due to expire on March 31, 2026, and that he had already conveyed his decision not to renew it. According to the petition, he was no longer in the national team’s immediate plans, which made the NOC's refusal to grant it appear inconsistent.

The filing further underscored the professional and financial ramifications of the decision, noting that failure to secure clearance could have led to his replacement in the IPL and affected his prospects in global T20 competitions.

Thushara had sought judicial intervention to affirm his eligibility for the NOC and to direct the board to permit his participation in overseas leagues. However, with the tournament already underway, the pacer has now chosen to step back from the legal route, bringing the matter to a close for the time being.

--IANS

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