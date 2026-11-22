Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Nusrat Jahan has opened up about her spiritual beliefs and experience of seeking blessings at the Somnath Jyotirlinga, as a sacred fragment of the 1,000-year-old shrine arrived in Kolkata.

Describing the occasion as a blessing for the people of the city, Nusrat said the event created a divine atmosphere, with devotees gathering to offer prayers and seek blessings. Speaking to IANS, the actress said, “First of all, I would like to say that today is a very big day for the people of Kolkata. Because it is a sheer blessing where people can come and be part of such a pious event like this, where a 1,000-year-old part of the Somnath Jyotirlinga is here in Kolkata. Our hearts are full and there is a divine ambience, and everyone is in devotion.”

Nusrat also shared her happiness at having darshan along with Yash, adding that she felt fortunate to be part of the occasion. “And what could be more fortunate than this, that Yash and I came here today and we had a darshan? Extremely thankful to the entire team of The Art of Living and all the committee members who organized this event,” she said.

Talking about her spiritual outlook, the actress said she believes in one supreme power, irrespective of the name or form through which people worship God.

“As you can see, I have always believed there is one God, there is one supreme power. You can call him by any name. You can call God by any name in your religion. But it is always about a spiritual connection, and that is what I have always believed in,” she said.

She added that she was happy to have the opportunity to seek blessings and thanked the organizers for inviting them.

The sacred fragment of the Somnath Jyotirlinga is scheduled to travel across Bengal until November 23. According to Nusrat, the tour will also include Howrah and other locations, giving more people an opportunity to seek blessings.

“Everyone must come and seek the blessings,” she added.

Concluding her interaction, Nusrat spoke about her belief in one supreme power and said spirituality was about having a personal connection with God, irrespective of the name by which people worship.

“I have always believed there is one God; there is one supreme power. You can call him by any name. You can call God by any name in your religion. But it is always about a spiritual connection, and that is what I have always believed in. And it gives me immense pleasure and happiness that we both could come and seek blessings. Thanking the entire team for having us over, and what a wonderful evening it has been. It is indeed an honor and pleasure,” she said.

The West Bengal tour of the sacred Somnath Jyotirlinga relics will continue until November 30, 2026, with several stops scheduled across the state between November 19 and 30.

--IANS

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