Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress and model Akanksha Puri shared her mantra for staying relevant in the industry. Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of TCEL 2027, Akanksha revealed that, according to her, consistency is the key.

She pointed out that, in order to maintain your place in the industry, one needs to keep changing with time. She added that it is extremely important to accept the changes happening in the industry and keep working on yourself accordingly.

Akanksha told IANS, "I think, consistency is the key. You should continuously work on yourself. And today, I feel like I've been in the industry for the last 14 years. But probably the makeup, hair, or acting we were doing 14, 13, 14 years ago, does not work today. Today, there is social media. You have to be ready for everything and accept every change with open arms; otherwise, you will be left behind. That is exactly what we did; we updated ourselves, kept working on ourselves, and accepted everything.

"Today I am an OTT actor; before that I was doing television, before that, I was doing South. So, I think you will have to accept that the time is changing and if you do not change with time, you will be replaced. So I keep working on myself. I do accept the change, and that is what keeps me going," She further explained.

Shifting our focus to Akanksha's career trajectory, she has worked across industries including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Akanksha stepped into acting with the 2013 Tamil drama, 'Alex Pandian'.

In 2015, she made her Hindi film debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Calendar Girls'.

Akanksha is best remembered for her portrayal of Parvati in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'. She has also been a part of the reality shows such as 'Mika Di Vohti' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

--IANS

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