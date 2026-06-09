June 09, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Nushrratt Bharuccha voices support against animal cruelty, shares Manjari Fadnis’ emotional appeal

Nushrratt Bharuccha voices support against animal cruelty, shares Manjari Fadnis’ emotional appeal

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has raised her voice against animal cruelty, as she shared actress Manjari Fadnis’ emotional Instagram video about the alleged killing of a community dog named Mikey.

On Tuesday, Nushrratt took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared the video posted by Manjari Fadnis. Nushrratt expressed her anguish over the incident.

She wrote on the video, “This is Unacceptable!! This cannot be the world we live in!! I am heartbroken and enraged”.

In the video, Manjari Fadnis recalled how residents of her housing society had been searching for Mikey for several days, putting up posters and checking with security guards in the hope of finding him. Calling Mikey a “really sweet dog”, the actor alleged that a resident had confessed to brutally attacking the animal while it was asleep.

Manjari said that the dog was allegedly struck on the head with an iron rod, dragged away, and assaulted further, leaving him severely injured. She shared the details in an emotional appeal, seeking accountability and justice for the community animal.

By sharing Manjari’s appeal, Nushrratt joined the growing chorus of voices demanding compassion, accountability, and stronger protection for animals.

Prior to this, Nushrratt had issued a clarification after her Instagram Stories went viral over alleged weird sounds after the IPL final between RCB and GT.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, and shared screenshots from previous Stories, and penned a long note clarifying that the sounds were made by a puppy.

She wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friends house and their young puppy was making these crying 'Sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle”.

“This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harrassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

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