Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her rainy-day companion to enjoy the monsoon

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared a glimpse of her monsoon mood, revealing who she enjoys her rainy days with.

The actress has given a glimpse of her monsoon mood by sharing a cozy moment with her pet cat. Taking to Instagram, Bharuccha posted pictures with her feline companion and wrote, “Baarish aa gaayi aur hum donon ne apni balcony seat pakad li.” The ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actress expressed her joy at the arrival of the rains. In the images, the actress could be seen striking different poses with her cat. She also posted her solo images.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a proud cat owner with four beloved pets named Noah, Lola, Peanut, and Butter. The ‘Chhorii’ actress often shares adorable photos of her pet cat Noah on social media. Last month, she also shared stylish photos from a photoshoot featuring her furry friend.

Work-wise, Nushrratt began her Bollywood journey with “Jai Santoshi Maa," opposite Rakesh Bapat, followed by “Akaash Vaani” alongside Kartik Aaryan. Her breakthrough came with “Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” which brought her widespread recognition. Over the years, she has featured in several films, including “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,” “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Dream Girl,” “Chhorii,” “Ram Setu,” and “Akelli.”

She was last seen in the horror thriller movie “Chhorii 2.” Speaking about reprising her role as Sakshi in the thriller, Nushrratt shared how stepping into the role of a mother in this thrilling sequel took her on an intense emotional rollercoaster.

“When we were shooting 'Chhorii 1’ I was worried I wouldn't be able to convince the audience that I was an eight months pregnant woman. But playing a mother went so much deeper than just the look. Emotionally, it was one of the toughest roles I’ve taken on because I didn’t know where the line was, how much was too much, or how little was too little. I’ve carried that learning into 'Chhorii 2,' which is even more intense and demanding in its own way. Delving into the depths of motherhood for Chhorii 2 was an emotional experience.”

--IANS

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