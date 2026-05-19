May 19, 2026 10:40 AM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi: To me, being a modern Indian woman is not about perfection

Huma Qureshi: To me, being a modern Indian woman is not about perfection

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has talked about what it means to be a modern Indian woman, saying it is not about perfection but about “authorship” and building oneself “brick by brick.”

Huma shared a string of images from her visit to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which is set to bring down its curtains on May 23, on Instagram. She spoke about carrying her roots into the global spaces with authenticity as she reflected on her journey at the French Riviera.

Huma wrote: “To me, being a modern Indian woman is not about perfection. It is about authorship. Building yourself in public. Brick by brick.”

The actress added: “Carrying your roots into global spaces without diluting them. Turning survival into elegance. Turning ambition into art. And walking every carpet knowing you did not arrive by accident. Intentionally authentic… And somehow, every arrival feels a little more unforgettable …. especially stepping out of a BMW. Until the next, au revoir, Cannes.”

Amid her Cannes visit, the actress rubbed shoulders with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 12.

Earlier this week, Huma had re-shared a picture of herself with Malek from the official Instagram handle of Red Sea Film Foundation, which had the “Women in Cinema” segment.

The Red Sea Film Foundation’s caption read: “On the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, we were pleased to host “Women in Cinema” celebrating women’s cinematic contributions.”

“In attendance were #RedSeaFilmFoundation CEO Faisal Baltyuor, RSIFF Managing Director Shivani Pandya Malhotra, #WomenInCinema honorees Aixa Kay, Tara Sutaria, Laïla Marrakchi, Genevieve Nnaji, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo and Kamila Andini, as well as Lama Al Kinani, Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Rami Malek, Sara Sampaio, Lucas Bravo, Khaled Mouzanar, Helen Hoehne and Huma Qureshi.”

--IANS

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