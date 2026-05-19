Fleming backs Gaikwad as CSK captain despite poor IPL 2026 returns

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Stephen Fleming has thrown his weight behind Ruturaj Gaikwad as the future captain of Chennai Super Kings, while admitting that the opener has not been able to produce the kind of batting returns expected from him in IPL 2026.

Following CSK’s five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Monday, Fleming said Gaikwad still had areas to improve as a batter even though he continued to grow into the leadership role.

“I think Ruturaj can do more,” Fleming said.

“He's done more in the past. He's been a fine player at the top. He hasn't produced the quantity of runs and the pace of runs (this season) that he's done in his career. And that's something that he will address.”

Gaikwad’s sluggish start against SRH — he was nine off 11 balls at the end of the powerplay — again raised questions about whether his batting style is suited to the more aggressive demands of modern-day IPL cricket.

CSK’s defeat also confirmed another disappointing campaign for the five-time champions, who are now set to miss the playoffs for a third straight season with only one league match remaining.

Fleming, however, stressed that Gaikwad’s captaincy should be viewed in the context of a massive transition period for the franchise after years under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

“This year, at least, he was here the whole time. Last year, he wasn't here at all,” Fleming said, referring to the injury that ruled Gaikwad out of IPL 2025.

“So it would be unfair to judge that. But, yeah, there's been a lot of work done behind the scenes as we learn about this group of players.”

“It's a big transition from having one of the best captains [MS Dhoni] in the cricket scene running the franchise for such a long time to a new captain. So it's going to take a little bit of time.”

Backing Gaikwad’s leadership qualities, Fleming added: “But he's doing a good job. He has a massive amount of respect for this group of players. And he's learning all the time and putting that into play. So going forward, I have no doubt he'll be a fine captain for this franchise.”

Dhoni, meanwhile, was present at the stadium on match day for the first time this season, but Fleming remained tight-lipped about the legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s future with the franchise.

“No, we're working through this one,” Fleming said when asked whether there had been discussions with Dhoni regarding next season.

Fleming also acknowledged that CSK’s struggles this season would inevitably lead to questions over his own future with the franchise, but said the final call rested with the management.

“I'd say it's a choice for the management,” Fleming said.

“I know there's been a lot of talk about it, but MS has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for a lot of young players and continuity.”

“So he's been a big part, he hasn't played, but he's still had a big influence on the team.”

Despite the disappointing results, Fleming pointed to the emergence of young talent as one positive from the season.

“There's a lot of good things we've done. We've introduced some new players that will be hopefully generation players for CSK,” he said.

“But I know we're judged on results, that's fair. So, yeah, it's the management's call, not mine.”

--IANS

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