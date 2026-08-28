NTA declares UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for 84 subjects. Candidates can now check, download and print their scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials.

The UGC-NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. The June 2026 examination was held from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects in Computer-Based Test mode.

NTA, on its official X handle, clarified that candidates who appeared for English, Commerce and Sociology will not be able to access their scorecards at present. These three papers are scheduled to be re-conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026, following the detection of multiple errors in the original question papers. Candidates of these subjects may receive an “Invalid Application Number/Password” message if they try to log in now. Their results and scorecards will be released only after the re-examination is completed and evaluated.

For the remaining 84 subjects, the results have been prepared on the basis of the final answer keys released after considering challenges to the provisional keys. Category-wise cut-off marks for these subjects have also been published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their scorecards carefully, as the NTA does not issue physical marksheets. The scorecard serves as the official document for further processes related to JRF, Assistant Professorship and PhD admissions.

NTA has urged aspirants to rely only on official communications and the dedicated UGC-NET portal for authentic information. Any updates regarding the re-examination of the three subjects or subsequent result declarations will be notified through the official website and NTA’s verified channels.

The timely release of results for the majority of subjects is expected to enable successful candidates to proceed with academic and career opportunities without further delay.

--IANS

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