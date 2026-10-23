October 23, 2026 2:33 PM हिंदी

NSO to introduce changes in periodic labour data survey sampling from Jan 2027

NSO to introduce changes in periodic labour data survey sampling from Jan 2027

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The National Statistics Office (NSO) proposes to introduce modification in the sampling design of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) from January 2027, when fresh samples for the two-year period 2027-2028 will be drawn from an updated sampling frame. It also introduces certain changes in the survey schedule, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

According to the statement, experience from 'PLFS 2026' showed that the existing arrangement did not capture an adequate number of digital platform workers. A new Second Stage Stratum (SSS) based on digital platform work is being introduced, while the existing SSS structure and composition are retained.

There will be four SSSs in rural areas and five in urban areas, with 14 households canvassed in each selected First Stage Unit (FSU). This revision in SSS formation is expected to improve the coverage of digital platform workers and facilitate more comprehensive data collection on this emerging segment of the labour market.

A concept note giving the details has been prepared. Comments and suggestions are invited from the policymakers, researchers, academic and research institutions and members of the general public on the proposed modifications within 15 days, said the statement.

Fresh samples for the two-year period 2027-2028 will be drawn from an updated frame reflecting the updated Urban Frame Survey, urbanisation and de-urbanisation, and the creation, splitting or merger of districts and other administrative units, along with follow-up updation of the rural Census 2011 frame.

The updated sampling frame will ensure better representation of the current population, urban population in particular, by capturing changes in urbanisation, administrative boundaries and the emergence of new urban areas. It is expected to improve sample coverage and enhance the reliability and relevance of PLFS estimates, the statement said.

Additionally, criteria for sample allocation and stratification have also been modified based on the experience of the previous two-year period. These revisions are expected to improve the efficiency of sample allocation and stratification and ensure better representation of population variations which, in turn, minimise operational difficulties during sample selection.

An additional binary question has been introduced to identify households in which any member has ever engaged in digital platform work during the specified reference period. New questions have also been added on own-use production of goods, unpaid household and caregiving activities, volunteer work and unpaid trainee work. activities and support a broader understanding of the contribution of individuals to household and community well-being.

"For the first three months from January 2027, the sample will comprise FSUs from both the Panel 5 frame and the updated Panel 6 frame," said the statement.

Pooled monthly estimates based on both frames will be presented in the monthly bulletins for these months. Relative Standard Error (RSE) estimates will not be presented for these three months. This approach will facilitate a smooth transition to the updated sampling frame while ensuring continuity in the release of monthly and quarterly labour market estimates, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na

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