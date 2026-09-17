NSE cannot trade its own shares on exchange at present: SEBI chief

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday clarified that the regulator has received no formal request for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to trade its shares on its own platform, stating that such a move is not permitted at present, according to a report.

On the sidelines of the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave 2026 here, Pandey sought to quell market speculation surrounding the issue of self-trading by India's largest stock exchange, NDTV Profit said.

"Currently, NSE cannot be permitted to trade (PTT) on its own platform," Pandey said.

It was too early to evaluate any proposal on the matter and confirmed that SEBI had not received any application or formal communication from NSE seeking such approval, according to him.

The clarification comes amid heightened interest in NSE's proposed initial public offering and discussions over whether the exchange could eventually allow trading of its own shares on its platform after listing.

The regulator's position is in line with comments made earlier this month by BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy who said NSE would not be able to self-list under the existing regulatory framework.

Ramamurthy said BSE's compliance team had sought clarification from NSE on reports suggesting the exchange could seek permission for self-trading and issue an addendum to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

According to him, NSE responded that media reports on the subject were speculative and unfounded, and confirmed that no addendum would be filed to facilitate self-trading.

"NSE has confirmed no addendum will be issued for self-trading along with the offer document," Ramamurthy had said.

He also noted that BSE had sought permission to trade on its own platform in 2017 but was not granted approval by regulators.

The comments were made in response to reports suggesting that NSE after listing on BSE could potentially trade its shares on its own exchange under the "permitted to trade" category.

--IANS

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