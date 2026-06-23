NSA Doval underlines enhanced trust, deeper understanding between India and China

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, during his meeting with the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations will contribute to enhanced trust and deeper understanding between the two sides.

"NSA also emphasised the importance of sensitivity being consistently displayed to each other's issues of core concern," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday while adding that this would be in keeping with India's "overall approach of mutual sensitivity, mutual interests and mutual respect".

NSA Doval and Wang Yi held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting on Monday. During their discussions, both sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted the progress towards gradual normalisation of ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong and other officials were also present during the meeting.

India hosted the two-day BRICS National Security Advisors' Meeting in New Delhi, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues.

The National Security Advisors and heads of delegation from BRICS member states also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that he was pleased to meet the visiting security advisors and senior security officials.

"In a changing global landscape, BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies. India's Chairmanship will seek to advance practical cooperation, support the priorities of the Global South and contribute to a safer, more secure and inclusive world," he posted on X after the meeting.

During the two-day meeting, the NSAs and heads of delegation from BRICS member countries exchanged views on security challenges confronting the world.

"In the non-traditional realm, they deliberated on challenges related to energy security, food security, supply chain security, emerging technologies utilized by terrorist networks, cyber security and climate-induced instability," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following the meeting.

According to the MEA, the top security officials also reviewed the activities and outcomes of the 'BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism' - held on May 21-22, this year - and on 'Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies' held earlier this month.

"The leaders extended support to enhancing further BRICS cooperation, particularly on strengthening capacities of members, enhancing information sharing, and coordinating amongst BRICS law-enforcement agencies to counter terrorism and cyber risks in a collective manner. They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including through countering the use of new technologies being utilized by them," the statement mentioned.

"The NSAs/Heads of Delegation expressed their full support to India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026 under the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. After the conclusion of the meeting, they had a joint call-on the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi," it added.

--IANS

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