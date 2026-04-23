NSA Doval, UK counterpart discuss strengthening defence and security cooperation

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval hosted his British counterpart Jonathan Powell for the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, holding discussions on advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including strengthening defence and security cooperation.

"NSA hosted his counterpart from UK Mr. Jonathan Powell in New Delhi on 23 April 2026 for the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue. They had wide ranging discussions on advancing the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including strengthening defence and security cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global security challenges," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

Earlier, Powell met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi, with discussions focused on regional and global security issues and deepening bilateral cooperation.

"Glad to meet UK NSA Jonathan Powell in New Delhi this afternoon. Our discussion focused on regional and global security issues, as well as the deepening India-UK cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

On Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held a meeting with his UK counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, during which India and UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats while advancing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific..

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS, during his official visit to the United Kingdom interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, CDS UK. India and the UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to collaboratively address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats while advancing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and harnessing accelerated technological transformation," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

"This visit will strengthen Defence Cooperation and strategic convergence, underscoring a shared commitment to Global Security, stability and resilience," it added.

During his visit to the UK, General Chauhan interacted with the Commandant and faculty of the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) and discussed the evolving global security environment, underlying trends and their strategic impact.

On Tuesday, General Chauhan met Defence Industry leaders of the UK and emphasised that enhanced economic integration will allow smoother collaboration in defence manufacturing, technology transfer and supply chain resilience.

CDS General Chauhan met the UK's Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, with their discussions focusing on the evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation.

He also met the UK's Minister of State (MoS) for Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra.

"CDS also held high-impact bilateral talks with Ms Seema Malhotra, MoS for Indo-Pacific to take forward India - UK Partnership, Defence Industrial Roadmap and Tech and Security initiatives to counter emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific," the HQ, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said in a post on X.

"Both sides emphasised enhancing cooperation in Cyber, Intelligence and Space domains, including information resilience and specialised exchanges. The exchange reaffirmed a shared commitment to resilient, Future Ready forces and a strengthened India - UK strategic partnership," it added.

--IANS

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