NSA Doval-Chinese FM Wang Yi talks forward-looking, constructive: MEA

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday described the discussions held between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as "forward-looking" and "constructive".

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that NSA Doval underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between India and China.

"There was a meeting yesterday between the National Security Advisor and CPC Politburo and Foreign Minister of China His Excellency Wang Yi. As we have in our read out told you that two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation in ties. National Security Advisor underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides and these discussions were forward-looking and constructive," said Jaiswal.

NSA Doval and Wang Yi held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting on Monday. During their discussions, both sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted the progress towards gradual normalisation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong and other officials were present during the meeting.

According to the statement released by Xu Feihong on X, Wang Yi said that India and China, as the two economies with the largest populations, should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation between the two countries from a global perspective.

The two nations should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of India and China, promote their respective development and revitalisation through cooperation, and accelerate the modernization process of the Global South.

During the meeting, Wang Yi expressed China's support for India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of the BRICS and expressed readiness to join hands with India in promoting the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism

"It is imperative to respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and place the China-India border issue in an appropriate position, so that it doesn't affect the overall situation of bilateral relations. The two sides should also actively guide all sectors of society to form a correct understanding, and lay a solid public opinion and social foundation for improving bilateral relations," Xu Feihong posted on X.

India is hosting the two-day BRICS National Security Advisors' Meeting in New Delhi, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues. The National Security Advisors and heads of delegation from BRICS member states are participating in the meeting.

--IANS

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