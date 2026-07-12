Nripendra Misra says Ram Mandir trust is supreme, CEO to work under its advice 

Ayodhya, July 12 (IANS) Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Sunday said that the appointment of a CEO to manage the affairs of Ram Mandir will in no manner impact the supremacy of the Ayodhya temple trust.

Speaking to IANS, Misra said the CEO will look into the entire state of affairs, seeking advice from the general secretary and mandate from the trust, with no scope for government interference.

“The CEO will be an additional link in the system. The hierarchy of the existing system is not being disturbed. The trust is supreme, and its decisions will be final,” said Misra over the work profile and powers of an official.

Shedding light on expectations under the new arrangement, Misra said that every aspect of its administration should revolve around devotees.

“I believe the usual arrangements at the Ram Temple are being carried out. The devotee is always the central focus of the temple, nothing else. A temple exists for its devotees, and whenever we make decisions or take any step, the devotee should remain at the centre of our thoughts and actions,” he said.

Misra emphasised that devotees should remain the central focus of every decision concerning the Ram Temple, while praying for the nation’s progress and the well-being of all its citizens.

“We pray to Lord Ram, the embodiment of righteousness and virtue, to bless the nation with greater progress and ensure the well-being of all its citizens. Lord Ram means everything to us. As followers of Sanatan Dharma, we are devoted to Him and always remember and seek His guidance wherever we are,” he said.

The Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman said that despite the donation row, devotees are continuing to throng the temple without any signs of “hesitation or distrust” in the system.

Misra said he has no data on the flow of devotees or donations received since the row, but there are no indications of a dip in the number of people offering prayers daily.

“The personal feedback I received after talking to devotees is that their focus continues to be on Lord Ram and offering prayers to Him, and they will continue to come in large numbers,” he said.

“I am told the devotees’ footfall swells on Saturday and Sunday, and there are sizeable crowds even at Hanuman Garhi,” he said, rejecting fears that fewer devotees were turning up in the holy city in the backdrop of the donation row.

--IANS

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