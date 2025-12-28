December 28, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

Nothing to learn from RSS, it is an "organisation of hatred", says Cong MP Manickam Tagore

Nothing to learn from RSS, it is organisation of hatred: Manickam Tagore

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Reacting strongly to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the RSS, asserting that the Congress has nothing to learn from what he described as a hate-driven organisation.

Responding to the controversy, Tagore said, “The RSS is an organisation of hatred. It spreads hatred, breeds hatred and carries out propaganda based on hate. There is nothing to learn from the RSS.”

Drawing a sharp comparison, the Congress MP added, “In the way al-Qaeda operates through bloodshed, the RSS too does the same work inside the country—spreading hatred.”

Tagore went on to underline the Congress party’s mass connect, saying, “Congress is a people’s party, a grounded party. From village to village, people are connected with our party. Congress does not need to learn anything from the RSS.”

His remarks come amid a political storm triggered by Digvijaya Singh’s social media post in which the senior Congress leader praised the BJP and its ideological parent RSS for their organisational strength. Singh had shared an old black-and-white photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on platform X, describing it as impactful.

In his post written in Hindi, Singh said the photograph demonstrated how an RSS grassroots volunteer and a Jan Sangh/BJP worker, who once sat at the feet of senior leaders, could rise to become a state’s chief minister and eventually the prime minister of the country. “This is the power of organisation,” Singh wrote, referring to the image that shows Modi, Advani and several others at a public rally.

Earlier in the day, Singh’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad mocking the Congress leadership and claiming the comments reflected a delayed acknowledgement of the BJP’s organisational strength. At the same time, reactions within the Congress remained divided, with some leaders defending Singh’s right to acknowledge organisational efficiency while firmly rejecting the RSS ideology.

Manickam Tagore’s statement, however, marked one of the strongest rebuttals from within the Congress, clearly distancing the party from any perceived praise of the RSS, by one of its veteran leaders.

--IANS

rs/mr

LATEST NEWS

Yuvraj Sandhu makes it a record seven titles in 2025 after thrilling one-shot triumph in the Tata Open 2025 on the final day played at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses in Jamshedpur on Sunday. Photo credit: PGTI

Tata Open golf: Yuvraj Sandhu makes it a record seven titles in 2025 after thrilling one-shot triumph

Manipur’s Chokhone Krichena, mentioned in ‘Mann ki Baat’, thanks govt for self-reliance push

Manipur’s Chokhone Krichena, mentioned in ‘Mann ki Baat’, thanks govt for self-reliance push

Jemimah unavailable for selection for fourth T20I series against Sri Lanka Women due to weakness from mild fever, says BCCI. Photo credit: IANS file photo

4th T20I: Jemimah unavailable for selection due to weakness from mild fever, says BCCI

Boosted my confidence, want to achieve more: Manipur entrepreneur on being named in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Boosted my confidence, want to achieve more: Manipur entrepreneur on being named in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Zoe Saldana is focused on learning Generation Alpha slangs

Zoe Saldana is focused on learning Generation Alpha slang

Veteran South Korean economist Lee Hye-hoon nominated as new Minister for Planning and Budget

Veteran South Korean economist Lee Hye-hoon nominated as new Minister for Planning and Budget

Explained: How Citadel campus signals India’s defence manufacturing shift

Explained: How Citadel campus signals India’s defence manufacturing shift

Yashasvi Jaiswal to join Mumbai squad ahead of Goa clash, confirms MCA Secretary

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaiswal to join Mumbai squad ahead of Goa clash, confirms MCA Secretary

Manipur's 'solar man' Moirangthem Seth thanks PM Modi for recognition in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Manipur's 'solar man' Moirangthem Seth thanks PM Modi for recognition in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India, Harleen and Arundhati come in for the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

4th T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India, Harleen and Arundhati come in