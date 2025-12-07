'Nothing Kabir-like in Humayun, all his ideas like Babur’s': BJP attacks Trinamool on mosque row

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday launched a fierce attack on the Trinamool Congress after its suspended MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad, alleging that Kabir’s actions were orchestrated by the TMC leadership to polarise the electorate.

“Nobody knew Humayun Kabir. On Mamata Banerjee's direction, he spoke about building the Babri Masjid. It was the TMC’s plan to polarise people in the name of Hindus and Muslims for vote-bank politics, which is why Humayun was promoted. There is nothing Kabir-like in Humayun, all his ideas are like Babur’s...” Hussain said, accusing the West Bengal government of deliberately stoking communal sentiments.

Echoing similar concerns, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya termed Kabir’s suspension as “cosmetic” and accused the ruling party of repeatedly ignoring provocative statements made by its leaders.

He said, “The TMC MLA is not truly suspended; it is only for show. When he said they are 70 per cent and could throw 30 per cent Hindus into the Bhagirathi whenever they wished, there was no suspension. When Firhad Hakim openly declared that anyone born a Hindu and not in a Muslim household is unfortunate, and promoted Dawat-e-Islam, urging every Muslim to convert at least one Hindu, what action did the Chief Minister take? This Babri Masjid issue is a calculated TMC agenda. They stand with Babur, we do not...”

BJP leader Rahul Sinha went a step further, alleging that the Trinamool Congress attempted to engineer communal unrest. “TMC conspired to create riots in the state, but their plan did not succeed. They wanted to use the name of the Babri Masjid to incite riots in the state... But that will not happen this time, they will not win...” he said.

The BJP leaders claimed that the foundation-laying ceremony was not an isolated act but part of a larger political strategy ahead of the elections.

Tension prevailed in Bengal's communally sensitive Murshidabad district on Saturday as suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style mosque under heavy security. The event was deliberately scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid demolition. According to Kabir, thousands attended the event, which began with a Quran recitation at noon, followed by the foundation ceremony.

--IANS

rs/dpb