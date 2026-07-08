'Not good enough, we let you down: Balogun offers apology for USA's FIFA WC failure

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) USA striker Folarin Balogun issued an apology to fans after his team's humiliating FIFA World Cup exit, saying the team was not at its best when it mattered the most.

Balogun into the international spotlight when set to serve a one-match suspension after receiving a red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in the Round of 32 victory before US president Donald Trump's intervention helped get his ban overturned so he was able to play against Belgium.

His presence on the field was not enough to secure a win in Seattle as Belgium shattered co-hosts' dream in the last 16 with a 4-1 victory.

"My debut World Cup… it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans; it was not good enough when it mattered most, and we let you down. Soccer in America will only become bigger the belief, the talent, and the passion are continually growing, and I know the best days are in front of us. The future belongs to those who never stop believing; this moment will fuel us. We will be back," Balogun shared in his Instagram post.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee's ruling of overtuning Balogun's ban sparked fury around the world. The Belgian Football Association had issued statements expressing "astonishment" at the decision. European football governing body UEFA also condemned the ruling, saying it had "crossed a red line" and could have negative consequences for the game as a whole.

Responding to the criticism, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino reiterated the independence of FIFA's judicial bodies. "I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA's governance.

--IANS

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