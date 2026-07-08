Indian diaspora in New Zealand excited for PM Modi's visit, hopes for stronger bilateral ties

Auckland, July 8 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to New Zealand, members of the Indian diaspora on Wednesday expressed excitement, saying that they had been waiting for this moment for years, and this will present a significant opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations.

They expressed hope that it would deliver positive outcomes for both nations.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake a two-day visit to New Zealand from July 10 to 11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The visit will mark the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and Luxon are expected to review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, with discussions likely to focus on the significant progress made over the past two years, particularly in the areas of trade, commerce, and defence.

Speaking to IANS, several members of the Indian diaspora shared their enthusiasm ahead of the landmark visit.

One member said, "It is good for both countries. An Indian Prime Minister is visiting New Zealand after 40 years, so it is a very important moment. It will strengthen the relationship between India and New Zealand, especially in the field of trade."

Another member said, "I am excited to meet him. He is the first Prime Minister of India who is equally popular among both the youth and the older generation."

"It has been a long time since an Indian Prime Minister visited New Zealand, so it feels special. The ties between India and New Zealand are already strong. We are students here, and I believe something positive will happen for us as well. Prime Minister Modi has a very good image across the world, and I am confident that his visit will bring positive outcomes," he added.

Another member of the diaspora said, "I am very excited because he is from my village, and I am looking forward to meeting him. The relationship between the two countries is going to become even stronger because of the Free Trade Agreement."

Calling the visit an important milestone, another member said, "I see this as a great opportunity. India and New Zealand already share strong ties, especially because there is a large Indian community here. This visit will be beneficial for both countries and will create multiple opportunities."

Another diaspora member said, "I think it is a very good opportunity to build a stronger relationship between the two countries, and I hope this visit brings positive results."

Another member expressed optimism, saying, "It is going to be wonderful to have Prime Minister Modi in New Zealand. I hope this visit helps conclude the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries."

Another member remarked, "New Zealand has been waiting for Prime Minister Modi's visit for many years. I am confident that this visit will further strengthen relations between the two countries."

Referring to the ongoing trade negotiations, she said, "The Free Trade Agreement will help resolve many issues between India and New Zealand. It is a very positive step, and I believe it will benefit both countries, especially New Zealand."

Another member said, "Prime Minister Modi's visit marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. The entire Indian community here is excited, happy, and eagerly waiting for his arrival."

"Wherever a Free Trade Agreement has been signed, it has boosted the economies of both countries. This agreement will not only benefit India but will also contribute significantly to New Zealand's economy," he added.

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "I think this is a great opportunity not only for New Zealand but also for the wider Pacific region to witness the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the initiatives he is implementing for the benefit of Bharat and its people."

--IANS

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