US says gangs targeted Indian diaspora through murder, extortion, intimidation

Washington, July 8 (IANS) The US Justice Department, in its federal indictments, has announced that 'India-based' organised crime groups targeted Indian diaspora communities across North America through murder, extortion and intimidation, using high-profile attacks to build fear and expand their criminal enterprises.

The indictments, announced as part of 'Operation Hard Ball' on Tuesday (local time), charge 37 defendants linked to three transnational criminal organisations accused of racketeering, murder, extortion, kidnapping, firearms trafficking and large-scale drug trafficking in the United States, Canada and Europe. Twenty-four suspects have been arrested in the multinational operation.

"These criminal organisations have engaged in widespread violence, including targeted killings, extortions, and kidnappings," First Assistant US Attorney Bilal A. Essayli said while announcing the charges in Los Angeles.

He said the organisations "preyed in particular on communities in the United States and Canada with ties to India and routinely extorted these individuals and their family members in India by threatening them with physical harm and death."

According to the indictment against the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, the organisation used violence to create what prosecutors described as a "climate of fear", particularly in India and among Indian diaspora communities worldwide, before exploiting that fear to extort victims. Prosecutors allege the gang publicised its violent acts through online videos, social media posts and media interviews to amplify its reputation.

The indictment alleges the organisation targeted "prominent cultural, political, and business leaders in India and diaspora communities outside of India" to maximise publicity and strengthen future extortion attempts. Prosecutors say the gang selected victims whose targeting would "enhance the Bishnoi OCG's reputation for extreme violence and maximise the likely success of future extortion schemes."

Among the allegations is the June 18, 2023 killing of a Khalistani terrorist, identified in court documents only as "H.S.N." in Surrey, British Columbia.

Prosecutors allege Bishnoi and alleged North American leader Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, ordered the assassination.

The indictment also alleges the organisation claimed responsibility for the shooting at the Vancouver residence of a prominent Indian actor and singer identified only as "R.G." and later attempted to extort him.

Prosecutors further allege the gang claimed responsibility for the 2022 killing of a prominent Indian singer and rapper identified only as "S.S.S."

It also says Bishnoi publicly declared on multiple occasions between 2022 and 2026 his intention to kill a well-known Indian actor and television personality identified only as "S.K." Prosecutors allege those attacks and threats were used to "promote the enterprise and instil fear in the public."

According to the indictment, gang members identified potential extortion targets through government databases, social media platforms and surveillance, collected information about victims and their families and contacted them through encrypted messaging applications including WhatsApp. Victims were allegedly threatened with violence while gang members referred to previous attacks to pressure them into making payments.

A separate indictment alleges the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organised crime group also targeted members of the Indian diaspora and, in some cases, worked with corrupt law enforcement officials in India to falsely implicate victims in criminal cases before demanding money to have the cases withdrawn.

The Justice Department said the investigation involved law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

--IANS

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