'Not about fame or money...': Satwik hits back at 'misinterpretation' of his remark on silent reception after Thomas Cup

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Indian star shuttler and Khel Ratna awardee Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has hit back to those who had misinterpreted his recent comments on the lack of public reception for the Thomas Cup bronze medal-winning team, saying his disappointment did not come from a desire for personal glory or financial gain but was about the emotional impact of "silence" following major international milestones.

The 2022 champions, India, returned to the podium in 2026 Thomas Cup and returned with a bronze medal. But when the team returned to India, the lack of a celebratory homecoming said a lot more than the medal itself.

Satiwk had shared two pictures of the squad that travelled to Horsens to compete for the Thomas Cup and their return to home, with a cryptic caption, "How it started, how it's going'. It was seen that there was no grand departure or welcome for the team.

Taking to social media, Satwik clarified that his intent was to "foster a culture that encourages and celebrates" rather than seek personal fame.

"The last few days have brought a lot of attention to my recent comments regarding the lack of a reception for our Thomas Cup bronze medal. While I am grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement, I want to clarify my intent because I see many people deviating from the original point.

"My words did not come from a place of wanting personal fame or taking credit away from anyone else's achievements. I have the utmost respect for every athlete who brings glory to India, regardless of the sport," Satwik wrote in a lengthy social media post.

"My message was simple: we need to foster a culture that encourages and celebrate every win, big or small. Whether it is a World Cup medal or a podium finish in global championship like the Thomas Cup, these moments represent years of sacrifice and hard work. When such milestones are met with silence, it feels disheartening not just for us, but for the future generations of Indian athletes who are watching," he added.

The world no. 3 doubles players pointed out that while athletes don't necessarily crave financial rewards, the "silence" following such global achievements can be disheartening.

"We don't want money or grand parades; we just want to know that our country is watching and that our efforts are seen. Let's come together to support all sports with the same passion and "angle." Next time, let it not be about who won more or less, but about celebrating everyone who wears the India jersey. Thank you for standing by me. Let's keep playing for India," he said.

Earlier, in a press conference felicitated by SAI, Satwik's doubles partner Chirag Shetty had said, "I feel the way it should have been celebrated (India's Thomas Cup bronze), it didn’t get celebrated as much. The fans who actually follow badminton and understand the sport knew how big the tournament was, but the general public still didn’t really know the magnitude of the result. That sometimes makes me sad."

--IANS

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