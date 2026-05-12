Norway calls PM Modi’s upcoming visit ‘historic’, eyes deeper bilateral ties with India (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi/Oslo, May 12 (IANS) Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Oslo for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit as "historic", underlining its importance for strengthening India–Norway relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the summit, Stener said the visit carries special significance as it marks the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in 43 years.

"This is a very important visit. We would almost call it a historic visit. It is the first time Prime Minister Modi is travelling to Norway after 12 years as Prime Minister, and it is also the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister will visit Norway. So, we greatly look forward to this visit. We are very enthusiastic about welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Oslo next week," she told IANS.

Outlining Norway's priorities, the ambassador highlighted climate change, energy transition, and sustainable development as key focus areas.

"India now has the largest population in the world and is experiencing rapid economic growth. We want to support India in its ambition to make this growth green," she added.

Stener further said that the West Asia crisis will feature prominently in discussions between India and the Nordic countries during the upcoming summit in Oslo, underlining the importance of coordinated dialogue on global geopolitical challenges.

"We will also discuss the West Asia crisis between Norway and India. It will also be discussed at the Nordic-India Summit between the Nordic countries and India. As I mentioned earlier, India is the most populous country in the world and a very important stakeholder. Therefore, it is important for us to discuss the broader geopolitical situation with the world's largest democracy and with all six countries that will be meeting in Oslo. All of them support a rules-based world order, which is very important. Coming to the West Asia crisis, it will naturally be part of the discussions."

"Norway is very pleased that there is a ceasefire agreement. We hope it will be reinforced further, eventually leading to a peace agreement. We sincerely hope this conflict comes to an end soon," she added.

On economic engagement, Stener said bilateral trade remains modest but is steadily growing, with the presence of Norwegian companies in India doubling over the past decade.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday that Prime Minister Modi will visit Norway from May 18–19, 2026, for the India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. He will also call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. The leaders will jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalising on the India – EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean & green tech and blue economy. The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around USD 2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway's Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market," the MEA stated.

According to the MEA, the 3rd India-Nordic Summit will also be attended by the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. The summit will take place in Oslo on May 19, 2026 and will focus on technology, green transition, renewable energy, defence, space, sustainability, and Arctic cooperation, further strengthening India's strategic engagement with the Nordic region.

The summit will build upon the two previous Summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022.

"The visit will also provide an impetus to India's bilateral trade (USD 19 billion in 2024) and investment ties with Nordic countries as well as help build resilient supply chains following the India-EU FTA and India-EFTA TEPA," the MEA said.

--IANS

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